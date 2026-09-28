Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,6803 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, 2 Tage, bis 08.10.2029 Liberierung: 06.10.2026 Spread (MS): +100 BP YtM: 1,6803 Prozent Spread (Govt.): +116 BP ISIN: CH1609605246 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.10.2026 Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. Coupon: 2,060 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 06.10.2032 Liberierung: 06.10.2026 Spread (MS): +125 BP YtM: 2,060 Prozent Spread (Govt.): +146 BP ISIN: CH1609605253 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.10.2026 Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. Coupon: 2,415 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 08.10.2036 Liberierung: 06.10.2026 Spread (MS): +150 BP YtM: 2,415 Prozent Spread (Govt.): +175 BP ISIN: CH1609605261 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.10.2026

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