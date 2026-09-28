Betrag:         225 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,6803 Prozent 
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, 2 Tage, bis 08.10.2029 
Liberierung:    06.10.2026
Spread (MS):    +100 BP
YtM:            1,6803 Prozent
Spread (Govt.): +116 BP
ISIN:           CH1609605246 
Rating:         Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.10.2026

Betrag:         185 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         2,060 Prozent 
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 06.10.2032
Liberierung:    06.10.2026
Spread (MS):    +125 BP
YtM:            2,060 Prozent
Spread (Govt.): +146 BP
ISIN:           CH1609605253 
Rating:         Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.10.2026

Betrag:         100 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         2,415 Prozent 
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 08.10.2036
Liberierung:    06.10.2026
Spread (MS):    +150 BP
YtM:            2,415 Prozent
Spread (Govt.): +175 BP
ISIN:           CH1609605261 
Rating:         Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.10.2026

cf/

(AWP)