1. Tranche: Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (WNG) Coupon: 1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,068 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 17.03.2032 Liberierung: 17.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,988 Prozent Spread (MS): +52 BP Sprad (Gov.): +71 BP Valor: CH1598619992 Rating: A-/Baa1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (WNG) Coupon: 1,35 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,359 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 17.09.2035 Liberierung: 17.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,308 Prozent Spread (MS): +67 BP Sprad (Gov.): +90 BP ISIN: CH1598620008 Rating: A-/Baa1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2026

uh/ra