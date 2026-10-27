1. Tranche Betrag: 110 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,054 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre, bis 24.11.2028 (incl. 1M par call) Liberierung: 24.11.2026 YTM: 0,9725 Prozent Spread (MS): +65 BP Spread (Govt.): +75 BP ISIN: CH1619473981 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.11.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 210 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,375 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,318 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,25 Jahre, bis 24.02.2031 (incl. 1M par call) Liberierung: 24.11.2026 YTM: 1,2981 Prozent Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +93 BP ISIN: Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.11.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,75 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,851 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,997 Jahre, bis 23.11.2035 (incl. 3M par call) Liberierung: 24.11.2026 YTM: 1,6475 Prozent Spread (MS): +100 BP Spread (Govt.): +122 BP ISIN: CH1619474005 Rating: Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.11.2026

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