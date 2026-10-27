1. Tranche
Betrag:          110 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,054 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2 Jahre, bis 24.11.2028 (incl. 1M par call)
Liberierung:     24.11.2026
YTM:             0,9725 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +65 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +75 BP
ISIN:            CH1619473981
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.11.2026 

2. Tranche
Betrag:          210 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,375 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,318 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,25 Jahre, bis 24.02.2031 (incl. 1M par call)
Liberierung:     24.11.2026
YTM:             1,2981 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +93 BP
ISIN:            
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.11.2026 

3. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,75 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,851 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,997 Jahre, bis 23.11.2035 (incl. 3M par call)
Liberierung:     24.11.2026
YTM:             1,6475 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +100 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +122 BP
ISIN:            CH1619474005
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+/BBB (Moody's/Fitch/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.11.2026

uh/ra

(AWP)