Tranche 1:

Betrag:         150 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,15 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,034 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5,5 Jahre, bis 30.03.2032
Liberierung:    30.09.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,1440 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +62 BP
Spread (Gov.):  +84,1 BP
Valor:          CH1581468324
Rating:         A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.09.2026 
Stückelung:     100'000 Fr.

Tranche 2:

Betrag:         200 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,092 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 30.09.2036
Liberierung:    30.09.2026
Yield to Mat.:  1,490 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +77 BP
Spread (Gov.):  +103,8 BP
Valor:          CH1581468332
Rating:         A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 29.09.2026 
Stückelung:     100'000 Fr.

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(AWP)