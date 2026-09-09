Tranche 1: Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,15 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,034 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,5 Jahre, bis 30.03.2032 Liberierung: 30.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,1440 Prozent Spread (MS): +62 BP Spread (Gov.): +84,1 BP Valor: CH1581468324 Rating: A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.09.2026 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr. Tranche 2: Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,092 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 30.09.2036 Liberierung: 30.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,490 Prozent Spread (MS): +77 BP Spread (Gov.): +103,8 BP Valor: CH1581468332 Rating: A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.09.2026 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr.

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