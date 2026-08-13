1. Tranche
Betrag:          235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1700 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 03.09.2031
Liberierung:     03.09.2026
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +93 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191070
Rating:          BBB+/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.09.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,6275 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 03.09.2036
Liberierung:     03.09.2026
Spread (MS):     +100 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +126 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191088
Rating:          BBB+/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.09.2026

uh/dm

(AWP)