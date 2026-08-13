1. Tranche Betrag: 235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1700 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 03.09.2031 Liberierung: 03.09.2026 Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +93 BP ISIN: CH1593191070 Rating: BBB+/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 230 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,6275 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 03.09.2036 Liberierung: 03.09.2026 Spread (MS): +100 BP Spread (Govt.): +126 BP ISIN: CH1593191088 Rating: BBB+/Baa2/BBB (S&P/Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2026
uh/dm
(AWP)