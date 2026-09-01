Für alle Tranchen:
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung:      18.09.2026
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 16.09.2026

1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 644
Betrag:           400 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  1023 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 177 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,984 Prozent
Laufzeit:         1 Jahr 183 Tage, bis 21.03.2028
Yield to Mat.:    0,385 Prozent
Spread (MS):      + 24 BP
Spread (Govt.):   + 28,9 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1579254439
- Basistranche:   CH0347556919

2. Tranche Aufstockung, Serie S. 751
Betrag:           300 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  995 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,25 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 110 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   102,015 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3 Jahre 250 Tage, bis 28.05.2030
Yield to Mat.:    0,695 Prozent
Spread (MS):      + 30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   + 44,6 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1579254447
- Basistranche:   CH1310346262

3. Tranche Aufstockung, Serie 790
Betrag:           255 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  523 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,00 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 36 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,574 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9 Jahre 324 Tage, bis 12.08.2036
Yield to Mat.:    1,046 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +58,0 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1579254454
- Basistranche:   CH1579254405

4. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 791
Betrag:           92 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  302 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,25 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 71 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,897 Prozent
Laufzeit:         17 Jahre 289 Tage, bis 07.07.2044
Yield to Mat.:    1,256 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +60,1 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1579254462
- Basistranche:   CH1579254413

uh/an

(AWP)