Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 18.09.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.09.2026 1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 644 Betrag: 400 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 1023 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 177 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,984 Prozent Laufzeit: 1 Jahr 183 Tage, bis 21.03.2028 Yield to Mat.: 0,385 Prozent Spread (MS): + 24 BP Spread (Govt.): + 28,9 BP ISIN prov: CH1579254439 - Basistranche: CH0347556919 2. Tranche Aufstockung, Serie S. 751 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 995 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,25 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 110 Tage) Emissionspreis: 102,015 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 250 Tage, bis 28.05.2030 Yield to Mat.: 0,695 Prozent Spread (MS): + 30 BP Spread (Govt.): + 44,6 BP ISIN prov: CH1579254447 - Basistranche: CH1310346262 3. Tranche Aufstockung, Serie 790 Betrag: 255 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 523 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,00 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 36 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,574 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 324 Tage, bis 12.08.2036 Yield to Mat.: 1,046 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +58,0 BP ISIN prov: CH1579254454 - Basistranche: CH1579254405 4. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 791 Betrag: 92 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 302 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,25 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 71 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,897 Prozent Laufzeit: 17 Jahre 289 Tage, bis 07.07.2044 Yield to Mat.: 1,256 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +60,1 BP ISIN prov: CH1579254462 - Basistranche: CH1579254413

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