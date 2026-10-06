Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 20.10.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.10.2026 1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 631 Betrag: 370 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 1050 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,125 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 305 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,727 Prozent Laufzeit: 1 Jahre 55 Tage, bis 15.12.2027 Yield to Mat.: 0,363 Prozent Spread (MS): +22,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +28,0 BP ISIN prov: CH1601462075 - Basistranche: CH0323735628 2. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 646 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 885 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,500 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 299 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,057 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre 61 Tage, bis 21.12.2029 Yield to Mat.: 0,802 Prozent Spread (MS): +32,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +48,9 BP ISIN prov: CH1601462083 - Basistranche: CH0353428037 3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 787 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 588 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,75 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 95 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,281 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 265 Tage, bis 15.07.2031 Yield to Mat.: 0,906 Prozent Spread (MS): +33,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,3 BP ISIN prov: CH1601462091 - Basistranche: CH1522256192 4. Tranche, Aufstockung S.772 Betrag: 95 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 355 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,125 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 115 Tage) Emissionspreis: 98,666 Prozent Laufzeit: 28 Jahre 245 Tage, bis 25.06.2055 Yield to Mat.: 1,180 Prozent Spread (MS): +33,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +54,5 BP ISIN prov: CH1601462109 - Basistranche: CH1458320335

uh/