Für alle Tranchen:
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung:      20.10.2026
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 16.10.2026

1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 631
Betrag:           370 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  1050 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,125 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 305 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,727 Prozent
Laufzeit:         1 Jahre 55 Tage, bis 15.12.2027
Yield to Mat.:    0,363 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +28,0 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1601462075
- Basistranche:   CH0323735628

2. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 646
Betrag:           300 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  885 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,500 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 299 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,057 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3 Jahre 61 Tage, bis 21.12.2029
Yield to Mat.:    0,802 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +32,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +48,9 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1601462083
- Basistranche:   CH0353428037

3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 787
Betrag:           300 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  588 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,75 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 95 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,281 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4 Jahre 265 Tage, bis 15.07.2031
Yield to Mat.:    0,906 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +51,3 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1601462091
- Basistranche:   CH1522256192

4. Tranche, Aufstockung S.772
Betrag:           95 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  355 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,125 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 115 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   98,666 Prozent
Laufzeit:         28 Jahre 245 Tage, bis 25.06.2055
Yield to Mat.:    1,180 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +54,5 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1601462109
- Basistranche:   CH1458320335

uh/

(AWP)