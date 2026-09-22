Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 02.10.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.10.2026 1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 487 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 1127 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 338 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,380 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 22 Tage, bis 24.10.2028 Yield to Mat.: 0,679 Prozent Spread (MS): + 22 BP Spread (Govt.): + 34,9 BP ISIN prov: CH1606711435 - Basistranche: CH0344583817 2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 596 Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 287 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,25 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 163 Tage) Emissionspreis: 101,448 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre 199 Tage, bis 19.04.2033 Yield to Mat.: 1,020 Prozent Spread (MS): + 33 BP Spread (Govt.): + 56,0 BP ISIN prov: CH1606711443 - Basistranche: CH1361401719 3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 549 Betrag: 96 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 264 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,00 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 350 Tage) Emissionspreis: 98,422 Prozent Laufzeit: 11 Jahre 10 Tage, bis 12.10.2037 Yield to Mat.: 1,153 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +60,6 BP ISIN prov: CH1606711450 - Basistranche: CH1170565670 4. Tranche, neue Serie S.632 Betrag: 163 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,109 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 352 Tage, bis 19.09.2041 Yield to Mat.: 1,242 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +64,3 BP ISIN: CH1606711468

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