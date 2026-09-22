Für alle Tranchen:
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung:      02.10.2026
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 01.10.2026

1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 487
Betrag:           200 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  1127 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 338 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,380 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2 Jahre 22 Tage, bis 24.10.2028
Yield to Mat.:    0,679 Prozent
Spread (MS):      + 22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   + 34,9 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1606711435
- Basistranche:   CH0344583817

2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 596
Betrag:           100 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  287 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,25 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 163 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   101,448 Prozent
Laufzeit:         6 Jahre 199 Tage, bis 19.04.2033
Yield to Mat.:    1,020 Prozent
Spread (MS):      + 33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   + 56,0 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1606711443
- Basistranche:   CH1361401719

3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 549
Betrag:           96 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  264 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,00 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 350 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   98,422 Prozent
Laufzeit:         11 Jahre 10 Tage, bis 12.10.2037
Yield to Mat.:    1,153 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +60,6 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1606711450
- Basistranche:   CH1170565670

4. Tranche, neue Serie S.632
Betrag:           163 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,25 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:   100,109 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14 Jahre 352 Tage, bis 19.09.2041
Yield to Mat.:    1,242 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +64,3 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711468

an/dm

(AWP)