Für alle Tranchen:
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung:      16.11.2026
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 12.11.2026

1. Tranche, Neu S. 794
Betrag:           350 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,015 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2 Jahre 152 Tage, bis 18.04.2029
Yield to Mat.:    0,744 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +42,9 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1619474112

2. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 614
Betrag:           208 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  933 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,0 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 184 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   100,340 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5 Jahre 176 Tage, bis 12.05.2032
Yield to Mat.:    0,936 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +51,4 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1619474120
- Basistranche:   CH0284687412

3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 649
Betrag:           107 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  484 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 291 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   96,924 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8 Jahre 69 Tage, bis 25.01.2035
Yield to Mat.:    1,018 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +37 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +57,4 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1619474138
- Basistranche:   CH0362748342

4. Tranche, Aufstockung S.754
Betrag:           40 Mio Fr.
Totalbetrag neu:  490 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 202 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   104,896 Prozent
Laufzeit:         27 Jahre 158 Tage, bis 24.04.2054
Yield to Mat.:    1,165 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +37 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +64,8 BP
ISIN prov:        CH1619474146
- Basistranche:   CH1341034986

dm/hr

(AWP)