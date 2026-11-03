Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 16.11.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.11.2026 1. Tranche, Neu S. 794 Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,015 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 152 Tage, bis 18.04.2029 Yield to Mat.: 0,744 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +42,9 BP ISIN prov: CH1619474112 2. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 614 Betrag: 208 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 933 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,0 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 184 Tage) Emissionspreis: 100,340 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 176 Tage, bis 12.05.2032 Yield to Mat.: 0,936 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,4 BP ISIN prov: CH1619474120 - Basistranche: CH0284687412 3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 649 Betrag: 107 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 484 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 291 Tage) Emissionspreis: 96,924 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 69 Tage, bis 25.01.2035 Yield to Mat.: 1,018 Prozent Spread (MS): +37 BP Spread (Govt.): +57,4 BP ISIN prov: CH1619474138 - Basistranche: CH0362748342 4. Tranche, Aufstockung S.754 Betrag: 40 Mio Fr. Totalbetrag neu: 490 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,375 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 202 Tage) Emissionspreis: 104,896 Prozent Laufzeit: 27 Jahre 158 Tage, bis 24.04.2054 Yield to Mat.: 1,165 Prozent Spread (MS): +37 BP Spread (Govt.): +64,8 BP ISIN prov: CH1619474146 - Basistranche: CH1341034986

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