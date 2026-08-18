1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 610 Betrag: 405 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1198 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,35 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 9 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,845 Prozent Laufzeit: 1,98 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028 Yield to Mat.: 0,429 Prozent Spread (MS): +25 BP Spread (Govt.): n.a. ISIN: CH1581468167 - Basistranche: CH1455990072 2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 614 Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 814 Mio Fr Coupon: 0,50 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 179 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,203 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,50 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031 Yield to Mat.: 0,680 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +46,4 BP ISIN: CH1581468175 - Basistranche: CH1471403811 3. Tranche neu S. 631 Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,118 Prozent Laufzeit: 7,48 Jahre, bis 24.02.2034 Yield to Mat.: 0,884 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,7 BP ISIN: CH1581468183 4. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 621 Betrag: 116 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 314 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,10 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 187 Tage) Emissionspreis: 98.510 Prozent Laufzeit: 15,30 Jahre, bis 20.12.2041 Yield to Mat.: 1,207 Prozent Spread (MS): 33 BP Spread (Govt.): 62,4 BP ISIN: CH1581468191 - Basistranche: CH1515238470 Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 02.09.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2026

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