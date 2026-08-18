1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 610
Betrag:           405 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1198 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,35 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 9 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,845 Prozent
Laufzeit:         1,98 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028
Yield to Mat.:    0,429 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +25 BP
Spread (Govt.):   n.a.
ISIN:             CH1581468167
- Basistranche:   CH1455990072

2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 614
Betrag:           165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  814 Mio Fr
Coupon:           0,50 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 179 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,203 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,50 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031
Yield to Mat.:    0,680 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +46,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1581468175
- Basistranche:   CH1471403811

3. Tranche neu S. 631
Betrag:           315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,9 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,118 Prozent
Laufzeit:         7,48 Jahre, bis 24.02.2034
Yield to Mat.:    0,884 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +55,7 BP
ISIN:             CH1581468183
 

4. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 621
Betrag:           116 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  314 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,10 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 187 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   98.510 Prozent
Laufzeit:         15,30 Jahre, bis 20.12.2041
Yield to Mat.:    1,207 Prozent
Spread (MS):      33 BP
Spread (Govt.):   62,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1581468191
- Basistranche:   CH1515238470

Für alle Tranchen: 
Rating: Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung: 02.09.2026
Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2026

cf/

(AWP)