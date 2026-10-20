Für alle Tranchen: Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Liberierung: 06.11.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 5.11.2026 1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 582 Betrag: 129 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1084 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,3 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 309 Tage) Emissionspreis: 101,480 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,14 Jahre, bis 27.12.2028 Yield to Mat.: 0,602 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +30,8 BP. ISIN: CH1606711567 - Basistranche: CH1306117107 2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 547 Betrag: 81 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 526 Mio Fr Coupon: 0,75 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 77 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,657 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,79 Jahre, bis 19.08.2030 Yield to Mat.: 0,842 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +46,3 BP ISIN: CH1606711575 - Basistranche: CH1170565654 3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 551 Betrag: 209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1022 Mio Fr Coupon: 1,4 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 66 Tage) Emissionspreis: 102,485 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,82 Jahre, bis 30.08.2032 Yield to Mat.: 0,959 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,2 BP ISIN: CH1606711583 - Basistranche: CH1170565803 4. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 603 Betrag: 457 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1140 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,95 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 219 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,257 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,39 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035 Yield to Mat.: 1,043 Prozent Spread (MS): 35 BP Spread (Govt.): 57,4 BP ISIN: CH1606711591 - Basistranche: CH1405472221

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