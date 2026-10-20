Für alle Tranchen: 
Rating: Aaa (Moody's)
Liberierung: 06.11.2026
Kotierung: SIX, ab 5.11.2026

1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 582
Betrag:           129 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1084 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,3 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 309 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   101,480 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,14 Jahre, bis 27.12.2028
Yield to Mat.:    0,602 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +30,8 BP.
ISIN:             CH1606711567
- Basistranche:   CH1306117107

2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 547
Betrag:           81 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  526 Mio Fr
Coupon:           0,75 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 77 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,657 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3,79 Jahre, bis 19.08.2030
Yield to Mat.:    0,842 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +46,3 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711575
- Basistranche:   CH1170565654

3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 551
Betrag:           209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1022 Mio Fr
Coupon:           1,4 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 66 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   102,485 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,82 Jahre, bis 30.08.2032
Yield to Mat.:    0,959 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +55,2 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711583
- Basistranche:   CH1170565803

4. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 603
Betrag:           457 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1140 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,95 Prozent (Aufgel. Zinsen 219 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   99,257 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8,39 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035
Yield to Mat.:    1,043 Prozent
Spread (MS):      35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   57,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1606711591
- Basistranche:   CH1405472221

uh/

(AWP)