1. Tranche
Betrag:         315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,650 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,205 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre 90 Tage, bis 23.08.2030
Liberierung:    23.05.2024 
Yield to Mat.:  1,616 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +50 BP
Valor:          CH1350727785
Rating:         A/A1 (S&P/Moody's)          
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 21.05.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         455 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,800 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,003 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre 90 Tage, bis 23.08.2034
Liberierung:    23.05.2024 
Yield to Mat.:  1,800 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +60 BP
Valor:          CH1350727793      
Rating:         A/A1 (S&P/Moody's)   
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 21.05.2024

3. Tranche
Betrag:         375 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,000 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,366 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 23.11.2039
Liberierung:    23.05.2024 
Yield to Mat.:  1,973 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +70 BP
Valor:          CH1350727801
Rating:         A/A1 (S&P/Moody's)       
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 21.05.2024

pre/uh

(AWP)