1. Tranche Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,650 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,205 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre 90 Tage, bis 23.08.2030 Liberierung: 23.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,616 Prozent Spread (MS): +50 BP Valor: CH1350727785 Rating: A/A1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.05.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 455 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,800 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,003 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 90 Tage, bis 23.08.2034 Liberierung: 23.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,800 Prozent Spread (MS): +60 BP Valor: CH1350727793 Rating: A/A1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.05.2024 3. Tranche Betrag: 375 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,000 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,366 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 23.11.2039 Liberierung: 23.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,973 Prozent Spread (MS): +70 BP Valor: CH1350727801 Rating: A/A1 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.05.2024

pre/uh