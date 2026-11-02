Für alle Tranchen: Issuer Rating: A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Liberierung: 12.11.2026 Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.11.2026 1. Tranche Betrag: 315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1450 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 12.11.2029 Spread (MS): +70 BP Spread (Govt.): +83 BP ISIN: CH1619474062 2. Tranche Betrag: 170 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4650 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 12.11.2032 Spread (MS): +90 BP Spread (Govt.): +106 BP ISIN: CH1619474070 3. Tranche Betrag: 205 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,7050 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre, bis 12.11.2035 Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +126 BP ISIN: CH1619474088 4. Tranche Betrag: 110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8925 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre, bis 12.11.2038 Spread (MS): +115 BP Spread (Govt.): +138 BP ISIN: CH1619474096
an/uh
(AWP)