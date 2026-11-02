Für alle Tranchen: 
Issuer Rating:   A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Liberierung:     12.11.2026
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 10.11.2026

1. Tranche
Betrag:          315 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1450 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 12.11.2029
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +83 BP
ISIN:            CH1619474062

2. Tranche
Betrag:          170 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4650 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 12.11.2032
Spread (MS):     +90 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +106 BP
ISIN:            CH1619474070

3. Tranche
Betrag:          205 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,7050 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre, bis 12.11.2035
Spread (MS):     +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +126 BP
ISIN:            CH1619474088

4. Tranche
Betrag:          110 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,8925 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12 Jahre, bis 12.11.2038
Spread (MS):     +115 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +138 BP
ISIN:            CH1619474096

an/uh

(AWP)