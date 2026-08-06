Tranche 1 (5NC4):
Betrag:          265 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 12.08.2031
- Callable 1x    12.08.30 (danach Coupon Saron +82 BP)
Liberierung:     12.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +82 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +95 BP
ISIN:            CH1593190999
Rating:          A-/A2/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 11.08.2026

Tranche 2 (8,5NC7,5):
Betrag:          285 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,4911 Prozent (erster kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8.5 Jahre, bis 14.02.2035
- Callable 1x    14.02.34 (danach Coupon Saron +100 BP)
Liberierung:     12.08.2026
Spread (MS):     +100 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +122 BP
ISIN:            CH1593191005
Rating:          A-/A2/A+ (S&P/Moody's/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 11.08.2026

uh

(AWP)