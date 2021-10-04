AMAG Leasing AG holt sich mit zwei Anleihen total 250 Millionen Franken

1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,21% Emissionspreis: 100,018% Laufzeit: 2,75 Jahre, bis 27.06.2024 Liberierung: 27.10.2021 Yield to Mat.: 0,203% Swapspread: +80 BP Valor: 113'999'577(8) Rating: Baa stab./Mid BBB stab./ BBB- pos (Fedafin/CS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.10.2021 2. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,55% Emissionspreis: 100,12% Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 27.10.2026 Liberierung: 27.10.2021 Yield to Mat.: 0,523% Swapspread: +90 BP Valor: 113'999'578(6) Rating: Baa stab./Mid BBB stab./ BBB- pos (Fedafin/CS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.10.2021

(AWP)