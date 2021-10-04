AMAG Leasing AG holt sich mit zwei Anleihen total 250 Millionen Franken

Die AMAG Leasing AG begibt unter der Federführung von Credit Suisse und UBS zwei Anleihen zu folgenden Konditionen:
1. Tranche
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,21%
Emissionspreis: 100,018%
Laufzeit:       2,75 Jahre, bis 27.06.2024
Liberierung:    27.10.2021
Yield to Mat.:  0,203%
Swapspread:     +80 BP
Valor:          113'999'577(8)
Rating:         Baa stab./Mid BBB stab./ BBB- pos (Fedafin/CS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 25.10.2021

2. Tranche
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,55%
Emissionspreis: 100,12%
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 27.10.2026
Liberierung:    27.10.2021
Yield to Mat.:  0,523%
Swapspread:     +90 BP
Valor:          113'999'578(6)
Rating:         Baa stab./Mid BBB stab./ BBB- pos (Fedafin/CS/ZKB)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 25.10.2021

