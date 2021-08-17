Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale holt sich mit Triopack 601 Mio Franken

Die Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken begibt unter der Federführung der Kantonalbanken zwei neue Anleihen und stockt eine bestehende zu folgenden Konditionen auf:
17.08.2021 12:19
1. Tranche Aufstockung S.494
Betrag:          195 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,25%
Emissionspreis:  103,735%
Laufzeit:        5,69 Jahre bis 26.05.2027
Liberierung:     16.09.2021
Swapspread:      +5,0BP
Valor:           113'193'123 (5)
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2021

2. Tranche neu S. 538
Betrag:          206 Mio fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0%
Emissionspreis:  101,194%
Laufzeit:        9,86 Jahre bis 25.07.2031
Liberierung:     16.09.2021
Swapspread:      +6,0 BP
Valor:           113'193'124 (3)
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2021

3. Tranche S. 539
Betrag:          200 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0%
Emissionspreis:  100,000%
Laufzeit:        15 Jahre bis 16.09.2036
Liberierung:     15.09.2021
Swapspread:      -1,0 BP
Valor:           113'193'125 (0)
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.09.2021

pre/sta/

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Börse Schweiz anzeigen