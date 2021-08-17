Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale holt sich mit Triopack 601 Mio Franken

1. Tranche Aufstockung S.494 Betrag: 195 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,25% Emissionspreis: 103,735% Laufzeit: 5,69 Jahre bis 26.05.2027 Liberierung: 16.09.2021 Swapspread: +5,0BP Valor: 113'193'123 (5) Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2021 2. Tranche neu S. 538 Betrag: 206 Mio fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0% Emissionspreis: 101,194% Laufzeit: 9,86 Jahre bis 25.07.2031 Liberierung: 16.09.2021 Swapspread: +6,0 BP Valor: 113'193'124 (3) Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2021 3. Tranche S. 539 Betrag: 200 Mio CHF (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0% Emissionspreis: 100,000% Laufzeit: 15 Jahre bis 16.09.2036 Liberierung: 15.09.2021 Swapspread: -1,0 BP Valor: 113'193'125 (0) Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.09.2021

(AWP)