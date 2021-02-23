Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale holt sich mit Triopack insgesamt 896 Mio Franken

Die Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken stockt unter der Federführung der Kantonalbanken eine Anleihe auf und begibt zwei neue Anleihen zu folgenden Konditionen:
23.02.2021 13:35
1. Tranche Aufstockung S.524
Betrag:          209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 564 Mio Fr.
Zinssatz:        0%
Emissionspreis:  101,119%
Laufzeit:        7,28 Jahre bis 21.06.2028
Liberierung:     09.03.2021
Yield to Mat.:   -0,153%
Swapspread:      +5 BP
Valor:           58'903'110 (0)
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 08.03.2021

2. Tranche Neu S.532
Betrag:           504 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,1%       
Emissionspreis:   100,379%
Laufzeit:         10,57 Jahre bis 03.10.2031
Liberierung:      09.03.2021  
Yield to Mat.:    0,064%
Swapspread:       +2 BP
Valor:            58'903'111 (8)
Rating:           Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 08.03.2021

3. Tranche Neu S.533
Betrag:           183 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,25%       
Emissionspreis:   100,634%
Laufzeit:         15,12 Jahre bis 21.04.2036
Liberierung:      09.03.2021  
Yield to Mat.:    0,207%
Swapspread:       -4 BP
Valor:            58'903'112 (6)
Rating:           AAA (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 08.03.2021

