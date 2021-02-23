Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale holt sich mit Triopack insgesamt 896 Mio Franken

1. Tranche Aufstockung S.524 Betrag: 209 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 564 Mio Fr. Zinssatz: 0% Emissionspreis: 101,119% Laufzeit: 7,28 Jahre bis 21.06.2028 Liberierung: 09.03.2021 Yield to Mat.: -0,153% Swapspread: +5 BP Valor: 58'903'110 (0) Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.03.2021 2. Tranche Neu S.532 Betrag: 504 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,1% Emissionspreis: 100,379% Laufzeit: 10,57 Jahre bis 03.10.2031 Liberierung: 09.03.2021 Yield to Mat.: 0,064% Swapspread: +2 BP Valor: 58'903'111 (8) Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.03.2021 3. Tranche Neu S.533 Betrag: 183 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,25% Emissionspreis: 100,634% Laufzeit: 15,12 Jahre bis 21.04.2036 Liberierung: 09.03.2021 Yield to Mat.: 0,207% Swapspread: -4 BP Valor: 58'903'112 (6) Rating: AAA (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.03.2021

pre/tp

(AWP)