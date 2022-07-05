Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale platziert 3 neue Bonds über 943 Mio Franken

1. Tranche S. 556 Betrag: 292 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,45% Emissionspreis: 100,266% Laufzeit: 7,78 Jahre, bis 30.04.2030 Liberierung: 19.07.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,413% Swap-Spread: +4 BP Valor: 118'921'789 (1) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.07.2022 2. Tranche S. 557 Betrag: 346 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,65% Emissionspreis: 100,082% Laufzeit: 10,42 Jahre, bis 21.12.2032 Liberierung: 19.07.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,641% Swap-Spread: +5 BP Valor: 118'921'790 (9) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.07.2022 3. Tranche S. 558 Betrag: 305 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8% Emissionspreis: 100,078% Laufzeit: 13,84 Jahre, bis 23.05.2036 Liberierung: 19.07.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,793% Swap-Spread: +2 BP Valor: 118'921'791 (7) Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 18.07.2022

(AWP)