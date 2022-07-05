Anleihe: Pfandbriefzentrale platziert 3 neue Bonds über 943 Mio Franken

Die Pfandbriefzentrale der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken begibt unter der Federführung der Kantonalbanken drei neue Anleihen zu folgenden Konditionen:
05.07.2022 13:02
1. Tranche S. 556
Betrag:         292 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,45%
Emissionspreis: 100,266%
Laufzeit:       7,78 Jahre, bis 30.04.2030
Liberierung:    19.07.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,413%
Swap-Spread:    +4 BP
Valor:          118'921'789 (1)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 18.07.2022

2. Tranche S. 557
Betrag:         346 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,65%
Emissionspreis: 100,082%
Laufzeit:       10,42 Jahre, bis 21.12.2032 
Liberierung:    19.07.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,641%
Swap-Spread:    +5 BP
Valor:          118'921'790 (9)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 18.07.2022

3. Tranche S. 558
Betrag:         305 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,8%
Emissionspreis: 100,078%
Laufzeit:       13,84 Jahre, bis 23.05.2036
Liberierung:    19.07.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,793%
Swap-Spread:    +2 BP
Valor:          118'921'791 (7)
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 18.07.2022

pre

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Börse Schweiz anzeigen