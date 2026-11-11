1. Anleihe: Coupon: 0,5 Prozent Laufzeit: Bis 27.05.2030 Betrag: 104,87 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 100,20 Prozent Rendite: 0,442 Prozent Total Gebote: 124,47 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 25.11.2026/178 Tage ISIN prov: CH1544304178 Fungibel mit: CH0224397171 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr. 2. Anleihe: Coupon: 0,50 Prozent Laufzeit: Bis 28.05.2040 Betrag: 80,19 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 98,80 Prozent Rendite: 0,593 Prozent Total Gebote: 95,59 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 25.11.2026/177 Tage ISIN prov: CH1544304186 Fungibel mit: CH0557779235 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr.
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(AWP)