1. Anleihe:
Coupon:        0,5 Prozent
Laufzeit:      Bis 27.05.2030
Betrag:        104,87 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:  100,20 Prozent                           
Rendite:       0,442 Prozent                           
Total Gebote:  124,47 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:   25.11.2026/178 Tage
ISIN prov:     CH1544304178
Fungibel mit:  CH0224397171
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

2. Anleihe: 
Coupon:        0,50 Prozent
Laufzeit:      Bis 28.05.2040
Betrag:        80,19 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:  98,80 Prozent                           
Rendite:       0,593 Prozent                           
Total Gebote:  95,59 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:   25.11.2026/177 Tage
ISIN prov:     CH1544304186
Fungibel mit:  CH0557779235
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

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(AWP)