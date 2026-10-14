1. Anleihe:
Coupon:        0,0 Prozent
Laufzeit:      Bis 22.06.2029
Betrag:        252,17 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:  99,00 Prozent                           
Rendite:       0,380 Prozent                           
Total Gebote:  327,17 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:   28.10.2026 
ISIN prov:     CH1544304152
Fungibel mit:  CH0224397346
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

2. Anleihe: 
Coupon:        0,25 Prozent
Laufzeit:      Bis 23.06.2035
Betrag:        92,12 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:  97,65 Prozent                           
Rendite:       0,529 Prozent                           
Total Gebote:  127,12 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:   28.10.2026 (Marchzins 125 Tage)
ISIN prov:     CH1544304160
Fungibel mit:  CH0557778310
Eigentranche:  0 Mio Fr.

hr/uh

(AWP)