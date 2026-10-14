1. Anleihe: Coupon: 0,0 Prozent Laufzeit: Bis 22.06.2029 Betrag: 252,17 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 99,00 Prozent Rendite: 0,380 Prozent Total Gebote: 327,17 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 28.10.2026 ISIN prov: CH1544304152 Fungibel mit: CH0224397346 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr. 2. Anleihe: Coupon: 0,25 Prozent Laufzeit: Bis 23.06.2035 Betrag: 92,12 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 97,65 Prozent Rendite: 0,529 Prozent Total Gebote: 127,12 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 28.10.2026 (Marchzins 125 Tage) ISIN prov: CH1544304160 Fungibel mit: CH0557778310 Eigentranche: 0 Mio Fr.
hr/uh
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