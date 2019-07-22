22.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 23.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis H1 Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis H1 Idorsia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Starrag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 EFG International: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 25.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Bank Cler: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 Calida: Ergebnis H1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Vontobel: MK H1 26.07. Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 CFT: Umsatz H1 Forbo: Ergebnis H1 UBS: Bundesgericht berät über Datenlieferung an Frankreich 29.07. Keine Termine bekannt 30.07. Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00) Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Lem: Ergebnis Q1 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 GAM: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer 31.07. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 BPDG: Ergebnis H1 Ceva Logistics: Ergebnis Q2 Glencore: Production Report H1 Pargesa: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis Q2 CS-CFA Index Juli 01.08. CH-Nationalfeiertag - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst 02.08. Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00) Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2019 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2019 05.08. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1 Interroll: Ergebnis H1 Belimo: Ergebnis H1 Obseva: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2019 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni/H1 2019 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator 06.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Swissquote: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 BCGE: Ergebnis H1 Panalpina: aoGV 07.08. Airopack: GV Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Glencore: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2019 KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Juli (inkl. MK) 08.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Vifor Pharma: Ergebnis H1 Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1 Basler KB: Ergebnis H1 LM Group: Ergebnis H1 Valiant: Ergebnis H1 VAT: Ergebnis H1 SPS: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 VAT: MK H1 09.08. Berner KB: Ergebnis H1 Conzzeta: Ergebnis H1 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2019 10.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr) 12.08. Clientis AG: Ergebnis H1 Elma: Ergebnis H1 Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1 13.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Arbonia: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Bank Linth: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Tornos: Ergebnis H1 Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00) Swiss: Verkehrszahlen Juli 14.08. Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 Ascom: Ergebnis H1 Cham Group: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2019 Straumann: Ergebnis H1 Ascom: MK H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1 15.08. Geberit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Cicor: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1 PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q2 Schweiter: Ergebnis H1 SGKB: Ergebnis H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2019 16.08. Gurit: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
yr
(AWP)