14.10. Keine Termine vorhanden 15.10. Sonova: Investorentag Gurit: Umsatz Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex September 2019 16.10. Roche: Umsatz Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Conzzeta: Umsatz 9 Mte Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 18.30) Raiffeisen: MK "Perspektiven der Schweizer Wirtschaft" 17.10. Nestlé: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) GAM: Q3 2019 Interim Management Statement Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2019 18.10. BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3 20.10. Parlamentswahlen Schweiz 21.10. Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3 MK CS: Präsentation Global Wealth Report 2019 22.10. AMS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Dormakaba: GV (14.00 Uhr) Idorsia: Ergebnis 9 Mte Moody's Banking Conference 23.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 Sulzer: Bestellungseingang 9 Mte (Conf. Call 08.30 Uhr) Sunrise: aoGV zu Kapitalerhöhung UPC-Kauf Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3 24.10. Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Datacolor: Ergebnis 2018/19 (Key figures) Huber + Suhner: Umsatz 9 Mte VAT: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Mte Leclanché: aoGV zu Bilanzsanierung etc. (09.00 Uhr) BAK Herbstprognose-Tagung 2019 (09.15 - 12.00 Uhr) 25.10. LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q3 CFT: Ergebnis Q3 Glencore: Production Report Q3 HBM: Ergebnis Q2 KMU-Tag 2019 28.10. Crealogix: GV (16.30 Uhr) Swiss Life: MK zur Entwicklung der Bahnhofstrasse-Immobilien 29.10. Feintool: Ergebnis Q3 Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 Rieter: Auftragseingang 9 Mte SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis Q3 Straumann: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss: Ergebnis 9 Monate KOF Tourismusprognosen (inkl. MK) 30.10. Clariant: Umsatz/EBITDA Q3 Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3 Meyer Burger: aoGV zu Sentis-Antrag VR (10.00 Uhr) KOF Konjunkturbarometer, CS-CFA Index Oktober 31.10. Geberit: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Kennzahlen 9Mte Swisscom: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Molecular Partners: Q3 Management Statement Pargesa: Ergebnis Q3 SNB: Ergebnis Q3 NZZ Real Estate Days (inkl. 1.11.) 01.11. BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2019 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2019 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2019 04.11. New Venturetec: Ergebnis 2018/19 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober) BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2019 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator 05.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Dufry: Ergebnis Q3 Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2019/20 Lem: Ergebnis H1 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 2019/20 06.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2018/19 PEH: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Business Update Q3 KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Oktober NZZ Swiss International Finance Forum 2019 (SIFF) 07.11. SGS: Investor Day (bis 9.11.) Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte Ascom: Investor Day (09.00 - 11.30 Uhr) LM Group: Trading and 2019 Guidance Update Valiant: Ergebnis Q3 Varia US: Ergebnis Q3 SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2019 9. Retail Forum Switzerland 08.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2019

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

tp

(AWP)