13.07. BC Jura: Ergebnis H1 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juni 2020 14.07. Partners Group: Verwaltete Vermögen H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Orior: Umsatz H1 Swiss Venture Capital Report H1 2020 (MK online) BFS: Parahotellerie im Q1 2020 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juni 2020 15.07. Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Bossard: Umsatz H1 DKSH: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr), MK H1 16.07. Richemont: Trading Update Q1 Zuger KB: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) 17.07. Relief: GV 20.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) 21.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) BLKB: Ergebnis H1 CPH: Ergebnis H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni 2020/Q2 22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) EFG International: Ergebnis H1 Medacta: Ergebnis H1 Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1 Valora: Ergebnis H1 23.07. Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Cembra: Ergebnis H1 Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 9.30 Uhr) 24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 CFT: Umsatz Q2 27.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr), MK H1 28.07. Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 Carlo Gavazzi: GV Forbo: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 BPDG: Ergebnis H1 SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 9.00 Uhr) 29.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 Lem: Ergebnis Q1 CS-CFA Index Juli 30.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q2 Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 Pargesa: Ergebnis Q2 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer 31.07. Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Production Report H1 LM Group: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2020 03.08. Belimo: Ergebnis H1 Dufry: Ergebnis Q2 Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 Interroll: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2020 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2020 04.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 GAM: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni /H1 2020 05.08. KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Juli (MK) 06.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Valiant: Ergebnis H1 VAT: Ergebnis H1 Basler KB: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 Vifor Pharma: Ergebnis H1 07.08. Conzzeta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 Coltene: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2020 08.08. Ems-Chemie: GV
