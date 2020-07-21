4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 21.07.2020 - 17.08.2020:
21.07.2020 06:30
21.07. Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Kühne + Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       BLKB: Ergebnis H1
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Lindt & Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SFS: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni 2020/Q2

22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis H1
       Valora: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.45 Uhr)

23.07. Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr)
       Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Also: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 9.30 Uhr)

24.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       CFT: Umsatz Q2

27.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Parahotellerie im Q1 2020

28.07. Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BPDG: Ergebnis H1
       SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr)

29.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr)
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       CS-CFA Index Juli

30.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2
       LafargeHolcim: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Pargesa: Ergebnis Q2
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

31.07. Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1, MK H1
       Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SNB: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Production Report H1
       LM Group: Ergebnis H1, ao GV
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2020

03.08. Belimo: Ergebnis H1
       Dufry: Ergebnis Q2
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       Interroll: Ergebnis H1
       MCH: aoGV (Massnahmepaket finanz. Stabilisierung)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2020
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2020

04.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2
       GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli)
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni /H1 2020

05.08. The Native: GV (11.00 Uhr)
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen vom Juli (MK)

06.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Valiant: Ergebnis H1
       VAT: Ergebnis H1
       AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis H1
       Basler KB: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       Vifor: Ergebnis H1

07.08. Conzzeta: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Cal 09.00 Uhr)
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2020

08.08. Ems-Chemie: GV

10.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2020

11.08. BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1
       Tornos: Ergebnis H1
       Basilea: Ergebnis H1

12.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2020
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Kuros: Ergebnis H1
       Schmolz+Bickenbach: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       SGKB: Ergebnis H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1
       Elma: Ergebnis H1

13.08. Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2
       Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1
       Ascom: Ergebnis H1 
       BEKB: Ergebnis H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1
       Cham Group: Ergebnis H1
       Comet: Ergebnis H1
       Straumann: Ergebnis H1
       Ascom: MK H1
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1
       Novavest: Ergebnis H1

14.08. Feintool: Ergebnis Q2
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2020

17.08. Gurit: Ergebnis H1
       Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1
       Schweiter: Ergebnis H1
       V-Zug: Ergebnis H1

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

ys/

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Kalender anzeigen