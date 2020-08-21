21.08. Bachem: Ergebnis H1 Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1 (nachbörslich) Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 11.00 Uhr) Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr) Adval Tech: Ergebnis H1 Ems-Chemie: Reingewinn H1 24.08. Alpiq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1 Bank Linth: Ergebnis, MK H1 Schwyzer KB: Ergebnis H1 25.08. LLB: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Montana Tech: Ergebnis Q2 SPS: Ergebnis, MK H1 Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 12.00 Uhr) Vetropack: Ergebnis H1 Bossard: Ergebnis H1 Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 QuickLine: MK H1 (Conf. Call) SIX Group AG: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2 2020 Branchentalk Banken (ab 12.45 Uhr) 26.08. Allreal: Ergebnis, MK H1 Emmi: Ergebnis H1 Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1 Swissmem: MK H1 (online) CS-CFA Index August MK KPMG: Performance of Swiss Private Banks 27.08. Givaudan: MK H1 Bâloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Investis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Sunrise: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Valartis: Ergebnis H1 Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1 Plazza: Ergebnis H1 Varia US: Ergebnis H1 Seco: BIP Quartalsschätzungen Q2 BAK: BIP-Prognose 28.08. Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1 CFT: Ergebnis Q2 Tessiner KB: Ergebnis H1 ZKB: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer 31.08. Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1 Hiag Immobilien: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis H1 SF Urban: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli 2020 FuW-Forum: Fintech 2002 - Data driven finance 01.09. Belimo: Capital Markets Day 2020 (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr) BKW: Ergebnis, MK H1 IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1 BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2 2020 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2020 Finance Forum Liechtenstein 2020 Swiss Green Economy Symposium 2020 02.09. Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1 MCH: Ergebnis H1 FuW-Konferenz: Vision Finanzplatz Schweiz #14 SEF Swiss Economic Forum (1. Tag) 03.09. Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2019/20 Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1 SFS: Investor Day Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2020 Asut-IoT-Konferenz: Digitale Schweiz SEF Swiss Economic Forum (2. Tag) 04.09. Pargesa: aoGV zur Fusion mit Parjointco BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juli 2020 07.09. Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1 Medacta: Ergebnis H1 (definitiv) Alpine Select: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Devisenreserven August 2020 08.09. Partners Group: Ergebnis H1 CPH: Investorentag Poenina: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: MK: Auswirkungen Corona auf Versicherungsbranche (online) EEII: Ergebnis H1 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 09.09. Richemont: GV (10.00 Uhr) BFW: Ergebnis H1 Villars: Ergebnis H1 Lalique: Ergebnis H1 Logitech: GV Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2020 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 10.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2020 Lindt & Sprüngli: Eröffnung Home of Chocolate (Medien-Event ab 13 Uhr) 11.09. Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1 Spice Private: Ergebnis H1 14.09. Roche: Virtual Pharma Day (14.00 bis 17.15 Uhr) 15.09. Crealogix: Ergebnis 2019/20 Helvetia: Ergebnis H1 Newron: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2020 FuW-Forum: Blockchain 2020 Swiss Biotech Day 16.09. SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 Aryzta: aoGV (Wahlen VR etc.) BVZ: Ergebnis H1 SHL: Ergebnis H1 17.09. EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte August 2020

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

uh

(AWP)