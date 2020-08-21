4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 21.08.2020 - 17.09.2020:
21.08.2020 06:30
21.08. Bachem: Ergebnis H1
       Edisun Power: Ergebnis H1 (nachbörslich)
       Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 11.00 Uhr)
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.15 Uhr)
       Adval Tech: Ergebnis H1
       Ems-Chemie: Reingewinn H1

24.08. Alpiq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis, MK H1
       Schwyzer KB: Ergebnis H1

25.08. LLB: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Montana Tech: Ergebnis Q2
       SPS: Ergebnis, MK H1
       Stadler Rail: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 12.00 Uhr)
       Vetropack: Ergebnis H1
       Bossard: Ergebnis H1
       Peach Property: Ergebnis H1
       QuickLine: MK H1 (Conf. Call)
       SIX Group AG: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q2 2020
       Branchentalk Banken (ab 12.45 Uhr)

26.08. Allreal: Ergebnis, MK H1 
       Emmi: Ergebnis H1
       Evolva: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1
       Swissmem: MK H1 (online)
       CS-CFA Index August
       MK KPMG: Performance of Swiss Private Banks

27.08. Givaudan: MK H1
       Bâloise: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Intershop: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Investis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Valartis: Ergebnis H1
       Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1
       Plazza: Ergebnis H1
       Varia US: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: BIP Quartalsschätzungen Q2
       BAK: BIP-Prognose

28.08. Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1
       CFT: Ergebnis Q2
       Tessiner KB: Ergebnis H1
       ZKB: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer

31.08. Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1
       Hiag Immobilien: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       IGEA Pharma: Ergebnis H1
       SF Urban: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juli 2020
       FuW-Forum: Fintech 2002 - Data driven finance

01.09. Belimo: Capital Markets Day 2020 (10.00 bis 15.30 Uhr)
       BKW: Ergebnis, MK H1
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2 2020
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) August 2020
       Finance Forum Liechtenstein 2020
       Swiss Green Economy Symposium 2020

02.09. Jungfraubahn: Ergebnis H1
       MCH: Ergebnis H1
       FuW-Konferenz: Vision Finanzplatz Schweiz #14
       SEF Swiss Economic Forum (1. Tag)

03.09. Dormakaba: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Romande Energie: Ergebnis H1
       SFS: Investor Day
       Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise August 2020
       Asut-IoT-Konferenz: Digitale Schweiz
       SEF Swiss Economic Forum (2. Tag)

04.09. Pargesa: aoGV zur Fusion mit Parjointco
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juli 2020

07.09. Burkhalter: Ergebnis H1
       Medacta: Ergebnis H1 (definitiv)
       Alpine Select: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Devisenreserven August 2020

08.09. Partners Group: Ergebnis H1
       CPH: Investorentag
       Poenina: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: MK: Auswirkungen Corona auf Versicherungsbranche  (online)
       EEII: Ergebnis H1
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung

09.09. Richemont: GV (10.00 Uhr)
       BFW: Ergebnis H1
       Villars: Ergebnis H1
       Lalique: Ergebnis H1
       Logitech: GV
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten August 2020
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis

10.09. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen August 2020
       Lindt & Sprüngli: Eröffnung Home of Chocolate (Medien-Event ab 13 Uhr)

11.09. Fundamenta: Ergebnis H1
       Spice Private: Ergebnis H1

14.09. Roche: Virtual Pharma Day (14.00 bis 17.15 Uhr)

15.09. Crealogix: Ergebnis 2019/20
       Helvetia: Ergebnis H1
       Newron: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex August 2020
       FuW-Forum: Blockchain 2020    
       Swiss Biotech Day

16.09. SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1
       Aryzta: aoGV (Wahlen VR etc.)
       BVZ: Ergebnis H1
       SHL: Ergebnis H1

17.09. EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte August 2020

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

uh

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Kalender anzeigen