4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 10.03.2021 - 06.04.2021:
10.03.2021 06:30
10.03. Geberit: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       BLKB: Ergebnis 2020
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Februar 2020
       IVF Hartmann: BMK 2020
       Medartis: Ergebnis 2020
       Mikron: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Orior: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BLKB: BMK (online)
       Clientis: Ergebnis 2020 (BMK 09.30 Uhr)
       Medartis: BMK 2020
       Handelsverband: MK Onlinehandelsmarkt 2020
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 
       
11.03. Ascom: Ergebnis 2020
       Cicor: Ergebnis 2020
       LLB: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       Stadler Rail: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       TX Group: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Addex: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 16 Uhr)
       Ascom: BMK 2020
       BPDG: Ergebnis 2020
       Post: BMK 2020 (online)
       Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom März 2021
       
12.03. Bachem: Ergebnis 2020
       Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Fundamenta: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.15 Uhr)
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       U-blox: Ergebnis 2020 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr)
       CFT: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       
15.03. APG SGA: Ergebnis 2020
       Hiag Immobilien: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       Hochdorf: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       APG SGA: BMK 2020
       LGT Bank AG: BMK 2020 (online)
       SBB: BMK 2020
       
16.03. Partners Group: Ergebnis 2020
       Roche: GV (10.30 Uhr)
       Aryzta: Ergebnis H1
       BKW: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       Conzzeta: Ergebnis 2020
       Crealogix: Ergebnis H1 2020/21
       Komax: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Newron: Ergebnis 2020
       Sensirion: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Vetropack: Ergebnis 2020
       Conzzeta: BMK 2020
       Tecan: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Vetropack: BMK 2020
       MK CS: Welche Branchen profitieren vom Nachholkonsum? (online)
       
17.03. Allianz Suisse: Ergebnis 2020
       BVZ: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       V-Zug: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020
       Also: GV
       SIX Group AG: Ergebnis 2020 (BMK 11.00 Uhr)
       MK IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für den Immobilienmarkt Schweiz
       
18.03. Credit Suisse: Publikation Geschäftsbericht
       Swatch: BMK 2020
       Swiss Re: Publikation Geschäftsbericht
       Asmallworld: Ergebnis 2020
       BB Biotech: GV
       Comet: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       CPH: GV
       Kuros: Ergebnis 2020
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis 2020
       Swissquote: Ergebnis 2020
       Von Roll: Ergebnis 2020
       Zur Rose: Ergebnis 2020
       DKSH: GV
       Hilti: BMK 2020 (online)
       Metall Zug: BMK (online)
       Santhera: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung)
       Swissquote: BMK 2020
       Zur Rose: BMK (online)
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Februar 2021
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Februar 2021
       
19.03. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis 2020
       Interroll: Ergebnis 2020 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr), BMK 2020
       
20.03. Hypo Lenzburg: GV

22.03. SNB: Geschäftsbericht 2020
       SNB: Zahlungsbilanz Q4

23.03. Schindler: GV
       SGS: GV
       Bell: GV 
       Bellevue: GV
       Santhera: Ergebnis 2020
       SPS: GV

24.03. Alcon: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Life: Publikation Geschäftsbericht
       Investis: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Novavest: GV (09.30 Uhr)
       Warteck Invest: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)

25.03. ABB: GV
       Givaudan: GV
       Autoneum: GV
       Cassiopea: Ergebnis 2020
       Cham Group: Ergebnis 2020
       Helvetia: Ergebnis 2020
       MCH: Ergebnis 2020
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Ruag: BMK 2020
       SNB: Geldpolitische Lagebeurteilung

26.03. Aevis: Ergebnis 2020
       Cosmo: Ergebnis 2020
       Edisun Power: Ergebnis 2020
       Zehnder: GV
       Adval Tech: Kennzahlen 2020
       LM Group: Ergebnis 2020

29.03. Belimo: GV (17.00 Uhr)

30.03. Baloise Bank SoBa AG: Ergebnis 2020
       Bobst: GV (17.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: GV
       Meier Tobler: GV
       Migros: BMK 2020
       Mobimo: GV (17.00 Uhr)
       Peach Property: Ergebnis 2020
       Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis 2020
       Schlatter: Ergebnis 2020
       SF Urban: GV
       Varia US: Ergebnis 2020
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer März

31.03. Swisscom: GV
       Coltene: GV
       Huber+Suhner: GV
       Ina Invest: GV
       Inficon: GV
       Intershop: GV
       Leonteq: GV
       Medacta: Ergebnis 2020
       Perfect Holding: Ergebnis 2020
       Poenina: Ergebnis 2020
       PSP Swiss Property: GV
       Spice Private: Ergebnis 2020
       Valora: GV
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis 2020
       Vaudoise: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online)
       SNB: Volumen Devisenmarktinterventionen Q4, CS-CFA Index März

01.04. Forbo: GV
       Schweiter: GV
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Februar 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise März 2021
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) März 2021
       
02.04. Karfreitag - Kein AWP-Dienst

05.04. Ostermontag - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst

06.04. Valartis: Ergebnis 2020
       Polyphor: GV
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Februar 2021

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

jb

(AWP)

 
Alle Beiträge zu Kalender anzeigen