10.03. Geberit: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 BLKB: Ergebnis 2020 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Februar 2020 IVF Hartmann: BMK 2020 Medartis: Ergebnis 2020 Mikron: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Orior: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BLKB: BMK (online) Clientis: Ergebnis 2020 (BMK 09.30 Uhr) Medartis: BMK 2020 Handelsverband: MK Onlinehandelsmarkt 2020 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis 11.03. Ascom: Ergebnis 2020 Cicor: Ergebnis 2020 LLB: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Meyer Burger: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) Stadler Rail: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 TX Group: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Addex: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 16 Uhr) Ascom: BMK 2020 BPDG: Ergebnis 2020 Post: BMK 2020 (online) Seco: Konjunkturprognosen vom März 2021 12.03. Bachem: Ergebnis 2020 Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Fundamenta: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.15 Uhr) Mobilezone: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 U-blox: Ergebnis 2020 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr) CFT: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 15.03. APG SGA: Ergebnis 2020 Hiag Immobilien: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) Hochdorf: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) APG SGA: BMK 2020 LGT Bank AG: BMK 2020 (online) SBB: BMK 2020 16.03. Partners Group: Ergebnis 2020 Roche: GV (10.30 Uhr) Aryzta: Ergebnis H1 BKW: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) Conzzeta: Ergebnis 2020 Crealogix: Ergebnis H1 2020/21 Komax: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Newron: Ergebnis 2020 Sensirion: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Vetropack: Ergebnis 2020 Conzzeta: BMK 2020 Tecan: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Vetropack: BMK 2020 MK CS: Welche Branchen profitieren vom Nachholkonsum? (online) 17.03. Allianz Suisse: Ergebnis 2020 BVZ: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) V-Zug: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 Also: GV SIX Group AG: Ergebnis 2020 (BMK 11.00 Uhr) MK IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für den Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 18.03. Credit Suisse: Publikation Geschäftsbericht Swatch: BMK 2020 Swiss Re: Publikation Geschäftsbericht Asmallworld: Ergebnis 2020 BB Biotech: GV Comet: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) CPH: GV Kuros: Ergebnis 2020 Metall Zug: Ergebnis 2020 Swissquote: Ergebnis 2020 Von Roll: Ergebnis 2020 Zur Rose: Ergebnis 2020 DKSH: GV Hilti: BMK 2020 (online) Metall Zug: BMK (online) Santhera: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung) Swissquote: BMK 2020 Zur Rose: BMK (online) EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Februar 2021 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Februar 2021 19.03. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis 2020 Interroll: Ergebnis 2020 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr), BMK 2020 20.03. Hypo Lenzburg: GV 22.03. SNB: Geschäftsbericht 2020 SNB: Zahlungsbilanz Q4 23.03. Schindler: GV SGS: GV Bell: GV Bellevue: GV Santhera: Ergebnis 2020 SPS: GV 24.03. Alcon: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr) Swiss Life: Publikation Geschäftsbericht Investis: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Novavest: GV (09.30 Uhr) Warteck Invest: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) 25.03. ABB: GV Givaudan: GV Autoneum: GV Cassiopea: Ergebnis 2020 Cham Group: Ergebnis 2020 Helvetia: Ergebnis 2020 MCH: Ergebnis 2020 SoftwareONE: Ergebnis 2020 (Conf Call 09.00 Uhr) Ruag: BMK 2020 SNB: Geldpolitische Lagebeurteilung 26.03. Aevis: Ergebnis 2020 Cosmo: Ergebnis 2020 Edisun Power: Ergebnis 2020 Zehnder: GV Adval Tech: Kennzahlen 2020 LM Group: Ergebnis 2020 29.03. Belimo: GV (17.00 Uhr) 30.03. Baloise Bank SoBa AG: Ergebnis 2020 Bobst: GV (17.00 Uhr) Implenia: GV Meier Tobler: GV Migros: BMK 2020 Mobimo: GV (17.00 Uhr) Peach Property: Ergebnis 2020 Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis 2020 Schlatter: Ergebnis 2020 SF Urban: GV Varia US: Ergebnis 2020 KOF Konjunkturbarometer März 31.03. Swisscom: GV Coltene: GV Huber+Suhner: GV Ina Invest: GV Inficon: GV Intershop: GV Leonteq: GV Medacta: Ergebnis 2020 Perfect Holding: Ergebnis 2020 Poenina: Ergebnis 2020 PSP Swiss Property: GV Spice Private: Ergebnis 2020 Valora: GV Orascom DH: Ergebnis 2020 Vaudoise: Ergebnis 2020, BMK 2020 (online) SNB: Volumen Devisenmarktinterventionen Q4, CS-CFA Index März 01.04. Forbo: GV Schweiter: GV BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Februar 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise März 2021 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) März 2021 02.04. Karfreitag - Kein AWP-Dienst 05.04. Ostermontag - Reduzierter AWP-Dienst 06.04. Valartis: Ergebnis 2020 Polyphor: GV BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Februar 2021

