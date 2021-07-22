22.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr) Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Sika: Ergebnis H1 Belimo: Ergebnis H1 Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf Call 10.30 Uhr) Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) BAK Economics: Update Konjunkturprognose 23.07. Schindler: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 26.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Alpiq: Ergebnis H1 27.07. Carlo Gavazzi: GV Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 2021/22 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) SIG Combibloc: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 28.07. Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 Lem: Ergebnis Q1 CS-CFA Index Juli 29.07. Clariant: Ergebnis Q2 Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q2 Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Calida: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1, Analysten-Konferenz H1 Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 08.30 Uhr) Cassiopea: Ergebnis H1 30.07. AMS: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Holcim: Ergebnis Q2 Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) SNB: Ergebnis Q2 Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Produktionsreport H1 Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q2 KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli 02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2021 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 2021 03.08. Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Oerlikon: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Juli) 04.08. GAM: Ergebnis H1 LM Group: Ergebnis Q2 Valiant: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen Juni/H1 2021 KOF Konjunkturumfragen Juli (mit MK) 05.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Glencore: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 VAT: Ergebnis H1 Vifor: Ergebnis H1 06.08. Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Firmenich: Ergebniss 2020/2021 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2021 07.08. Ems-Chemie: GV 09.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2021 10.08. BCGE: Ergebnis H1 Dufry: Ergebnis H1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q2 Tornos: Ergebnis H1 11.08. Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Elma: Ergebnis H1 Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2021 Kuros: Ergebnis H1 Novavest: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1 12.08. Straumann: Ergebnis Q2 Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1 Basler KB: Ergebnis H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1 Cicor: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q2 BEKB: Ergebnis H1 13.08. Schweiter: Ergebnis H1, MK H1 Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2021 16.08. Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1 Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1 Clientis: Ergebnis H1 17.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 Swiss Life: Ergebnis H1 Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1 Implenia: Ergebnis H1 Komax: Ergebnis H1 Medartis: Ergebnis H1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q2 Orior: Ergebnis H1 Schlatter: Ergebnis H1 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1 VP Bank: Ergebnis H1 Basilea: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Schweizerischer Immobilienpreisindex (IMPI) im Q2 18.08. Emmi: Ergebnis H1 SGKB: Ergebnis H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 Zur Rose: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
mk
(AWP)