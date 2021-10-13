13.10. Bossard: Umsatz Q3 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis MK zum UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 14.10. Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr) Galenica: Investor Day (10.00 - 16.00 Uhr) Polyphor: Informationsveranstaltung zu aoGV (14.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: MK zur Baden-Baden-Konferenz BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex September 2021 15.10. Gurit: Umsatz Q3 VAT: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Bachem: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung) Bystronic: Umsatz 9 Mte 18.10. Keine Termine 19.10. New Value: Ergebnis H1 EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2021 FuW-Konferenz: Blockchain in Financial Services 20.10. Givaudan: Investor Days Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Nestlé: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) SoftwareONE: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr) 21.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) GAM: Interim Statement Q3 Huber+Suhner: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Web Conf. 09.30 Uhr) Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3 FuW Indexing Forum 2021 22.10. Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3 HBM: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Trading Update Q3 25.10. MK Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2021 26.10. Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Wecast 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Arbonia: Capital Markets Day (10.15 - 16.30 Uhr) Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Idorsia: Ergebnis Q3 Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) SIG Combibloc: Q3 Trading Statement 27.10. Bossard: Capital Market Day Datacolor: Ergebnis 2020/21 Sulzer: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte Crealogix: GV LLB: Publikation neue Finanzziele CS-CFA Index Oktober 28.10. Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Straumann: Ergebnis 9 Mte Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Dufry: Trading Statement Q3 Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 Molecular Partners: Interim Management Statement Q3 Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Monate LLB: Investorentag (14.00 bis 16.00 Uhr) Polyphor: aoGV (Fusion mit Enbiotix) 29.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 BKW: Capital Markets Day CFT: Ergebnis Q3 Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3 SNB: Ergebnis Q3 Glencore: Produktionsreport Q3 KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober 01.11. KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2021 02.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2021/22 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2021 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2021 03.11. Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss: Ergebnis Q3 Vontobel: Update Q3 04.11. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3 PEH: Ergebnis H1 Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 Züblin: Ergebnis H1 Autoneum: Analysten- und Medienanlass (9.00 Uhr) Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q3 Valiant: Ergebnis 9 Mte BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2021 KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober) Retail Forum Switzerland 05.11. Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3 SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2021 08.11. Lem: Ergebnis H1 Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2021 09.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Finance Forum St. Gallen 2021

