Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 13.10.2021 - 09.11.2021:
13.10.2021 06:30
13.10. Bossard: Umsatz Q3
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       MK zum UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index
       
14.10. Temenos: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 18.30 Uhr)
       Galenica: Investor Day (10.00 - 16.00 Uhr)
       Polyphor: Informationsveranstaltung zu aoGV (14.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: MK zur Baden-Baden-Konferenz
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex September 2021
       
15.10. Gurit: Umsatz Q3
       VAT: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Bachem: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung)
       Bystronic: Umsatz 9 Mte
       
18.10. Keine Termine

19.10. New Value: Ergebnis H1
       EZV: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte September/Q3 2021
       FuW-Konferenz: Blockchain in Financial Services
       
20.10. Givaudan: Investor Days
       Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Nestlé: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Roche: Umsatz 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       SoftwareONE: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr)
       
21.10. ABB: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Schindler: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       GAM: Interim Statement Q3
       Huber+Suhner: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q3 (Web Conf. 09.30 Uhr)
       Zur Rose: Trading Update Q3
       FuW Indexing Forum 2021
       
22.10. Sika: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q3
       HBM: Ergebnis H1
       Rieter: Trading Update Q3
       
25.10. MK Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2021

26.10. Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Wecast 14.00 Uhr)
       UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Arbonia: Capital Markets Day (10.15 - 16.30 Uhr)
       Bucher: Umsatz Q3
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q3
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       SIG Combibloc: Q3 Trading Statement
       
27.10. Bossard: Capital Market Day
       Datacolor: Ergebnis 2020/21
       Sulzer: Umsatz/Auftragseingang 9 Mte
       Crealogix: GV
       LLB: Publikation neue Finanzziele
       CS-CFA Index Oktober
       
28.10. Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Straumann: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Dufry: Trading Statement Q3
       Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1
       Molecular Partners: Interim Management Statement Q3
       Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Monate
       LLB: Investorentag (14.00 bis 16.00 Uhr)
       Polyphor: aoGV (Fusion mit Enbiotix)
       
29.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3
       BKW: Capital Markets Day
       CFT: Ergebnis Q3
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3
       SNB: Ergebnis Q3
       Glencore: Produktionsreport Q3
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober
       
01.11. KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2021
       
02.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3
       AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 2021/22
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September 2021
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2021
       
03.11. Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss: Ergebnis Q3
       Vontobel: Update Q3
       
04.11. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3
       PEH: Ergebnis H1
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1
       Züblin: Ergebnis H1
       Autoneum: Analysten- und Medienanlass (9.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis Q3
       Valiant: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       BFS: Touristische Beherbergungen September 2021
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober)
       Retail Forum Switzerland
       
05.11. Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3
       SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2021
       
08.11. Lem: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2021
       
09.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Bobst: Analysten- und Medienkonferenz
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       Finance Forum St. Gallen 2021

