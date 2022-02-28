31.01. Gurit: Umsatz 2021 SFS: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung etc.) BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Dezember 01.02. UBS: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.30 Uhr) Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Dezember Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Januar) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Januar 2022 02.02. Julius Bär: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf Call 09.30 Uhr) Novartis: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) SVV: Jahresmedienkonferenz Glencore: 2021 Production Report KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q1 03.02. ABB: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/10.00 Uhr) Roche: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.45/14.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), BMK 2021 BEKB: Ergebnis 2021 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Economiesuisse: Jahresmedienkonferenz KOF Konjunkturumfragen Januar (mit MK) 04.02. Bystronic: Umsatz 2021 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Lem: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 07.02. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Januar 2021, SNB: Devisenreserven Januar 2022 08.02. AMS Osram: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Aluflexpack: Umsatz 2021 Idorsia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 09.02. DKSH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Vontobel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis , Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a. 10.02. ABB: CMD E-Mobility Division (ab 14.00 Uhr) Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/10.30 Uhr) Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr) Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Januar 2022 Glarner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Leonteq: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Freiburger KB: BMK 2021 LM Group: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Tourismusstatistik 2020 11.02. Bell: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Mobimo: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) ZKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Xlife: 1. Handelstag am Sparks-Segment der SIX (ab 15.00 Uhr) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Januar 2022 14.02. Temenos: Ergebnis Q4/GJ 2021 (Conf. Call 19.00 Uhr) BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Januar 2022 15.02. Alcon: Ergebnis Q4 Straumann: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Temenos: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr, virtuell) Basilea: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr) Bühler: BMK 2021 Coop: BMK 2021 (online) Glencore: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q4 2021 16.02. Alcon: Conf. Call Q4 Schindler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) SGKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise: BMK 2021 17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr) Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 BCV: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021 SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Valiant: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Helsana: BMK 2021 Nidwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021 Obwaldner Kantonalbank : BMK 2021 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022 SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen 18.02. Sika: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021 Dätwyler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr), BMK 2021 Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4 21.02. Keine Termine 22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Medmix: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2021 Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00/15.00 Uhr) Walliser KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 AKB: BMK 2021 (online) Also: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) auto-schweiz: Jahres-MK MK CS: KMU-Studie 2022 (online) 23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 EFG International: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) SBV: Jahres-MK (online) Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) Valora: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Zehnder: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 CS-CFA Index Februar 24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) Alpiq: BMK 2021 Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Elma: Ergebnis 2021 AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021 Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4, BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr) Bank Linth: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Bobst: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021 Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) LLB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Titlisbahnen: GV BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar 26.02. UNIA: Kongresstag

