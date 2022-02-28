4-Wochenvorschau Schweiz

Nachfolgend die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine vom 31.01.2022 - 27.02.2022:
28.02.2022 06:30
31.01. Gurit: Umsatz 2021
       SFS: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung etc.)
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Dezember
01.02. UBS: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.30 Uhr)
       Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Dezember
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Januar)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Januar 2022
       
02.02. Julius Bär: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Novartis: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       SVV: Jahresmedienkonferenz
       Glencore: 2021 Production Report
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q1
       
03.02. ABB: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/10.00 Uhr)
       Roche: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.45/14.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr), BMK 2021
       BEKB: Ergebnis 2021
       Luzerner KB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Economiesuisse: Jahresmedienkonferenz
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen Januar (mit MK)
       
04.02. Bystronic: Umsatz 2021
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Lem: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
07.02. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Januar 2021, SNB: Devisenreserven Januar 2022

08.02. AMS Osram: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Aluflexpack: Umsatz 2021
       Idorsia: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung 
       
09.02. DKSH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Vontobel: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis , Prozess Pierin Vincenz u.a.
       
10.02. ABB: CMD E-Mobility Division (ab 14.00 Uhr)
       Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q4/2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/10.30 Uhr)
       Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr)
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Januar 2022
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Leonteq: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Freiburger KB: BMK 2021
       LM Group: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Tourismusstatistik 2020
       
11.02. Bell: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Ems-Chemie: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Mobimo: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       ZKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Xlife: 1. Handelstag am Sparks-Segment der SIX (ab 15.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Januar 2022
       
14.02. Temenos: Ergebnis Q4/GJ 2021 (Conf. Call 19.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Januar 2022
       
15.02. Alcon: Ergebnis Q4
       Straumann: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Temenos: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr, virtuell)
       Basilea: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr)
       Bühler: BMK 2021
       Coop: BMK 2021 (online)
       Glencore: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q4 2021
       
16.02. Alcon: Conf. Call Q4
       Schindler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Cembra: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       SGKB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise: BMK 2021
       
17.02. Nestlé: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/14.00 Uhr)
       Vifor: Ergebnis 2021 
       BCV: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       GAM: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis 2021
       SPS: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Valiant: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Helsana: BMK 2021
       Nidwaldner Kantonalbank: BMK 2021
       Obwaldner Kantonalbank : BMK 2021
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Januar 2022
       SNB: Ergebnis Zahlungsmittelumfrage bei Unternehmen
       
18.02. Sika: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis 2021
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr), BMK 2021
       Sulzer: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Sunrise UPC: Ergebnis 2021
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q4
       
21.02. Keine Termine

22.02. BCGE: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       CPH: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Medmix: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Montana Aerospace: Umsatz 2021
       Novavest: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.00/15.00 Uhr)
       Walliser KB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       AKB: BMK 2021 (online)
       Also: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       auto-schweiz: Jahres-MK
       MK CS: KMU-Studie 2022 (online)
       
23.02. BLKB: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       EFG International: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Kudelski: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       SBV: Jahres-MK (online)
       Siegfried: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 /13.30 Uhr) 
       Valora: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Zehnder: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       CS-CFA Index Februar
       
24.02. Adecco: Ergebnis Q4 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       Alpiq: BMK 2021
       Basler KB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Elma: Ergebnis 2021
       AXA Versicherungen: Ergebnis 2021
       Schweiz Tourismus: Jahres-MK
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q4, BFS: Logiernächte Dezember/GJ 2021 
       
25.02. Holcim: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 09.00/11.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr)
       Bank Linth: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Bobst: Ergebnis 2021, BMK 2021
       Energiedienst: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       LLB: Ergebnis 2021 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Titlisbahnen: GV
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Januar
       
26.02. UNIA: Kongresstag

