(Multi) Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Zeichnung
Coupon p.a. Basiswerte Barriere Währung Laufzeit Zeichnungsschluss Valor
8.50 %Helvetia Baloise Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Swiss Re AG60 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205843
8.00 %Logitech International SA, Sunrise Communications AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205844
13.50 %Sandoz Group AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Ypsomed Holding AG55 %CHF1 Jahr16.10.2026151205845
7.00 %Galderma Group Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Schindler Holding AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205846
10.00 %Swissquote Group Holding SA, UBS Group AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205847
11.50 %Bachem Holding AG, Clariant AG, Givaudan SA55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205848
7.50 %Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Roche Holding AG, Siegfried Holding AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205849
10.00 %ARYZTA AG, Barry Callebaut AG, Lindt & Sprüngli AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205850
9.00 %Adecco Group AG, SGS SA55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205852
9.00 %Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, The Swatch Group AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205853
9.50 %Stadler Rail AG, VAT Group AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205854
15.00 %ASML Holding NV, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV50 %EUR1 Jahr16.10.2026151205855
11.50 %Douglas AG, Fielmann AG, Moncler SpA55 %EUR1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205857
13.50 %Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Domino's Pizza Inc.55 %USD1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205858
14.00 %Broadcom Inc., International Business Machines Corp.55 %USD1 Jahr16.10.2026151205859
12.50 %Microsoft Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.55 %USD1.5 Jahre16.10.2026151205860
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