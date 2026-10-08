|Coupon p.a.
|Basiswerte
|Barriere
|Währung
|Laufzeit
|Zeichnungsschluss
|Valor
|8.50 %
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Swiss Re AG
|60 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205843
|8.00 %
|Logitech International SA, Sunrise Communications AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205844
|13.50 %
|Sandoz Group AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Ypsomed Holding AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1 Jahr
|16.10.2026
|151205845
|7.00 %
|Galderma Group Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Schindler Holding AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205846
|10.00 %
|Swissquote Group Holding SA, UBS Group AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205847
|11.50 %
|Bachem Holding AG, Clariant AG, Givaudan SA
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205848
|7.50 %
|Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Roche Holding AG, Siegfried Holding AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205849
|10.00 %
|ARYZTA AG, Barry Callebaut AG, Lindt & Sprüngli AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205850
|9.00 %
|Adecco Group AG, SGS SA
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205852
|9.00 %
|Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, The Swatch Group AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205853
|9.50 %
|Stadler Rail AG, VAT Group AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205854
|15.00 %
|ASML Holding NV, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV
|50 %
|EUR
|1 Jahr
|16.10.2026
|151205855
|11.50 %
|Douglas AG, Fielmann AG, Moncler SpA
|55 %
|EUR
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205857
|13.50 %
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Domino's Pizza Inc.
|55 %
|USD
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205858
|14.00 %
|Broadcom Inc., International Business Machines Corp.
|55 %
|USD
|1 Jahr
|16.10.2026
|151205859
|12.50 %
|Microsoft Corp., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
|55 %
|USD
|1.5 Jahre
|16.10.2026
|151205860
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