(Multi) Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Zeichnung
Coupon p.a. Basiswerte Barriere Währung Laufzeit Zeichnungsschluss Valor
14.50 %Kudelski SA, Logitech International SA, SoftwareONE Holding AG Namen60 %CHF1 Jahr06.11.2026151206258
11.00 %Dottikon ES Holding AG, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA60 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206259
12.50 %Bachem Holding AG, Emmi AG, Straumann Holding AG60 %CHF1 Jahr06.11.2026151206260
9.75 %Galderma Group Ltd, Medacta Group Ltd, medmix AG, Novartis AG60 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206261
8.00 %Glencore PLC, Sika AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206262
14.00 %Adecco Group AG, ARYZTA AG, SGS SA55 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206263
13.50 %Comet Holding AG, Sensirion Holding AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206265
10.50 %Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA55 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206266
9.50 %Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd60 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206267
7.00 %Allreal Holding AG, Julius Bär Gruppe AG, PSP Swiss Property AG60 %CHF1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206268
10.00 %Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA55 %EUR1 Jahr06.11.2026151206269
15.00 %Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV50 %EUR1 Jahr06.11.2026151206270
9.00 %Carrefour SA, Danone SA60 %EUR1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206271
15.00 %Rockwell Automation Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co50 %USD1 Jahr06.11.2026151206272
14.00 %Lockheed Martin Corp, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation50 %USD1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206273
11.50 %Alphabet, Inc., NVIDIA Corp.50 %USD1.5 Jahre06.11.2026151206274
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