|Coupon p.a.
|Basiswerte
|Barriere
|Währung
|Laufzeit
|Zeichnungsschluss
|Valor
|6.50 %
|Holcim Ltd, Swiss Life Holding AG
|65 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206257
|14.50 %
|Kudelski SA, Logitech International SA, SoftwareONE Holding AG Namen
|60 %
|CHF
|1 Jahr
|06.11.2026
|151206258
|11.00 %
|Dottikon ES Holding AG, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
|60 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206259
|12.50 %
|Bachem Holding AG, Emmi AG, Straumann Holding AG
|60 %
|CHF
|1 Jahr
|06.11.2026
|151206260
|9.75 %
|Galderma Group Ltd, Medacta Group Ltd, medmix AG, Novartis AG
|60 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206261
|8.00 %
|Glencore PLC, Sika AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206262
|14.00 %
|Adecco Group AG, ARYZTA AG, SGS SA
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206263
|13.50 %
|Comet Holding AG, Sensirion Holding AG
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206265
|10.50 %
|Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
|55 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206266
|9.50 %
|Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
|60 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206267
|7.00 %
|Allreal Holding AG, Julius Bär Gruppe AG, PSP Swiss Property AG
|60 %
|CHF
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206268
|10.00 %
|Banco Santander SA, UniCredit SpA
|55 %
|EUR
|1 Jahr
|06.11.2026
|151206269
|15.00 %
|Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV
|50 %
|EUR
|1 Jahr
|06.11.2026
|151206270
|9.00 %
|Carrefour SA, Danone SA
|60 %
|EUR
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206271
|15.00 %
|Rockwell Automation Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co
|50 %
|USD
|1 Jahr
|06.11.2026
|151206272
|14.00 %
|Lockheed Martin Corp, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
|50 %
|USD
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206273
|11.50 %
|Alphabet, Inc., NVIDIA Corp.
|50 %
|USD
|1.5 Jahre
|06.11.2026
|151206274
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