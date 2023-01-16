1. Tranche:
Betrag:         175 Mio Fr (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,8025%
Emissionspreis: 100%
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 210 Tage, bis 10.09.2025
Liberierung:    10.02.2023 
Yield to Mat.:  2,803%
Swap-Spread:    +145 BP
Valor:          CH1243018822 
Rating:         Baa/BBB/BBB- (Fedafin/CS/ZKB) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.2023

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         3,085%
Emissionspreis: 100%
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 10.02.2028
Liberierung:    10.02.2023
Yield to Mat.:  3,085%
Swap-Spread:    +170 BP
Valor:          CH1243018830
Rating:         Baa/BBB/BBB- (Fedafin, CS/ZKB) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 02.2023

