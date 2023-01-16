1. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,8025% Emissionspreis: 100% Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 210 Tage, bis 10.09.2025 Liberierung: 10.02.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,803% Swap-Spread: +145 BP Valor: CH1243018822 Rating: Baa/BBB/BBB- (Fedafin/CS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.2023 2. Tranche: Betrag: 125 Mio Fr (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 3,085% Emissionspreis: 100% Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 10.02.2028 Liberierung: 10.02.2023 Yield to Mat.: 3,085% Swap-Spread: +170 BP Valor: CH1243018830 Rating: Baa/BBB/BBB- (Fedafin, CS/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.2023

