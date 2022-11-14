1. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,4075% Emissionspreis: 100,00% Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 28.11.2025 Liberierung: 28.11.2022 Yield to Mat.: 2,4075% Spread (Saron): +108 BP Valor: CH1228837899 Rating: A/A3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.11.2022 2. Tranche Betrag: 210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,7700% Emissionspreis: 100,00% Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 28.11.2028 Liberierung: 28.11.2022 Yield to Mat.: 2,7700% Spread (Saron): +123 BP Valor: CH1228837907 Rating: A/A3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.11.2022

