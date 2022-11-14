1. Tranche
Betrag:         215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,4075%
Emissionspreis: 100,00%
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 28.11.2025
Liberierung:    28.11.2022
Yield to Mat.:  2,4075%
Spread (Saron): +108 BP
Valor:          CH1228837899
Rating:         A/A3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.11.2022

2. Tranche
Betrag:         210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,7700%
Emissionspreis: 100,00%
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 28.11.2028
Liberierung:    28.11.2022
Yield to Mat.:  2,7700%
Spread (Saron): +123 BP
Valor:          CH1228837907
Rating:         A/A3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 24.11.2022

pre/uh

(AWP)