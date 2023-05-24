Betrag:         165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,250%
Emissionspreis: 100,05%
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 15.06.2026
Liberierung:    15.06.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,2325%
Spread (MS):    +43 BP
Valor:          CH1244321787
Rating:         Baa1/A- (Moody's/S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 06.2023

Betrag:         245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,625%
Emissionspreis: 100,661%
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 15.06.2029
Liberierung:    15.06.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,505%
Spread (MS):    +68 BP
Valor:          CH1244321795
Rating:         Baa1/A- (Moody's/S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 06.2023

pre/ra

(AWP)