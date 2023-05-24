Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,250% Emissionspreis: 100,05% Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 15.06.2026 Liberierung: 15.06.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,2325% Spread (MS): +43 BP Valor: CH1244321787 Rating: Baa1/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.2023 Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,625% Emissionspreis: 100,661% Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 15.06.2029 Liberierung: 15.06.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,505% Spread (MS): +68 BP Valor: CH1244321795 Rating: Baa1/A- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 06.2023

pre/ra