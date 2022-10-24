1. Tranche Betrag: 360 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,625% Emissionspreis: 100,038% Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 07.11.2025 Liberierung: 08.11.2022 Yield to Mat.: 1,6120% Swap-Spread: +15 BP Valor: 122'115'050 (6) Rating: AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.11.2022 2. Tranche Betrag: 310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,25% Emissionspreis: 100,676% Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 08.11.2029 Liberierung: 08.11.2022 Yield to Mat.: 2,1450% Swap-Spread: +20 BP Valor: 122'654'383 (8) Rating: AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.11.2022 3. Tranche Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,625% Emissionspreis: 100,904% Laufzeit: 13 Jahre, bis 08.11.2035 Liberierung: 08.11.2022 Yield to Mat.: 2,5425% Swap-Spread: +30 BP Valor: 122'654'384 (6) Rating: AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.11.2022

