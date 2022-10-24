1. Tranche
Betrag:         360 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,625%
Emissionspreis: 100,038%
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 07.11.2025
Liberierung:    08.11.2022
Yield to Mat.:  1,6120%
Swap-Spread:    +15 BP
Valor:          122'115'050 (6)
Rating:         AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.11.2022

2. Tranche
Betrag:         310 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,25%
Emissionspreis: 100,676%
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 08.11.2029
Liberierung:    08.11.2022
Yield to Mat.:  2,1450%
Swap-Spread:    +20 BP
Valor:          122'654'383 (8)
Rating:         AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.11.2022

3. Tranche
Betrag:         260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,625%
Emissionspreis: 100,904%
Laufzeit:       13 Jahre, bis 08.11.2035
Liberierung:    08.11.2022
Yield to Mat.:  2,5425%
Swap-Spread:    +30 BP
Valor:          122'654'384 (6)
Rating:         AA-/Aa3 (S&P/Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 04.11.2022

