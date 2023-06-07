1. Tranche Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,875% Emissionspreis: 100,268% Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 28.06.2029 Liberierung: 28.06.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,828% Spread (MS): Saron MS +2,0 BP Valor: 127'347'539 (7) Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.06.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 450 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,0% Emissionspreis: 100,202% Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 28.06.2033 Liberierung: 28.06.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,978% Spread (MS): Saron MS +9,0 BP Valor: 127'347'540 (5) Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.06.2023 3. Tranche Betrag: 400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,125% Emissionspreis: 101,121% Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 28.06.2038 Liberierung: 28.06.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,038% Spread (MS): Saron MS +8,0 BP Valor: 127'347'541 (3) Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 26.06.2023

