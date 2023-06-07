1. Tranche
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,875%
Emissionspreis:  100,268%
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 28.06.2029
Liberierung:     28.06.2023
Yield to Mat.:   1,828%
Spread (MS):     Saron MS +2,0 BP
Valor:           127'347'539 (7)
Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.06.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:          450 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,0%
Emissionspreis:  100,202%
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 28.06.2033
Liberierung:     28.06.2023
Yield to Mat.:   1,978%
Spread (MS):     Saron MS +9,0 BP
Valor:           127'347'540 (5)
Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.06.2023

3. Tranche
Betrag:          400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,125%
Emissionspreis:  101,121%
Laufzeit:        15 Jahre, bis 28.06.2038
Liberierung:     28.06.2023
Yield to Mat.:   2,038%
Spread (MS):     Saron MS +8,0 BP
Valor:           127'347'541 (3)
Rating (Instr.): Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 26.06.2023

pre/cf

(AWP)