Coupon:          0,50% 
Laufzeit:        bis 27.06.2032
Betrag:          142,43 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:    94,40%
Rendite:         1,119%
Total Gebote:    181,33 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:     23.11.2022
ISIN prov        CH0557778625
Fungibel mit:    CH0344958688
Eigentranche:    0

Coupon:          1,25% 
Laufzeit:        bis 27.06.2037
Betrag:          294,03 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:    100,30%
Rendite:         1,227%
Total Gebote:    313,03 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:     23.11.2022
ISIN prov        CH0557778633
Fungibel mit:    CH0127181193
Eigentranche:    0

Coupon:          2,00% 
Laufzeit:        bis 25.06.2064
Betrag:          331,08 Mio Fr. 
Ausgabepreis:    132,50%
Rendite:         1,034%
Total Gebote:    342,58 Mio Fr. 
Liberierung:     23.11.2022
ISIN prov        CH0557778641
Fungibel mit:    CH0224397007
Eigentranche:    0

