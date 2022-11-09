Coupon: 0,50% Laufzeit: bis 27.06.2032 Betrag: 142,43 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 94,40% Rendite: 1,119% Total Gebote: 181,33 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.11.2022 ISIN prov CH0557778625 Fungibel mit: CH0344958688 Eigentranche: 0 Coupon: 1,25% Laufzeit: bis 27.06.2037 Betrag: 294,03 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 100,30% Rendite: 1,227% Total Gebote: 313,03 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.11.2022 ISIN prov CH0557778633 Fungibel mit: CH0127181193 Eigentranche: 0 Coupon: 2,00% Laufzeit: bis 25.06.2064 Betrag: 331,08 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 132,50% Rendite: 1,034% Total Gebote: 342,58 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 23.11.2022 ISIN prov CH0557778641 Fungibel mit: CH0224397007 Eigentranche: 0
