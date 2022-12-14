Coupon:          2,25% 
Laufzeit:        bis 22.06.2031
Betrag:          457,60 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:    108,850%
Rendite:         1,149%
Total Gebote:    736,60 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:     28.12.2022
ISIN prov        CH 55'777'865 (8)
Fungibel mit:    CH 12'718'102 (9)
Eigentranche:    0

Coupon:          0,0% 
Laufzeit:        bis 24.07.2039
Betrag:          260,09 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:    82,25%
Rendite:         1,186%
Total Gebote:    482,09 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:     28.12.2022
ISIN prov        CH 55'777'866 (6)
Fungibel mit:    CH 44'008'140 (1)
Eigentranche:    0

Coupon:          0,50% 
Laufzeit:        bis 24.05.2055
Betrag:          219,83 Mio Fr.
Ausgabepreis:    84,00%
Rendite:         1,089%
Total Gebote:    282,83 Mio Fr.
Liberierung:     28.12.2022
ISIN prov        CH 55'777'867 (4)
Fungibel mit:    CH 34'495'847 (2)
Eigentranche:    0

cf/pre

(AWP)