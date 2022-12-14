Coupon: 2,25% Laufzeit: bis 22.06.2031 Betrag: 457,60 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 108,850% Rendite: 1,149% Total Gebote: 736,60 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 28.12.2022 ISIN prov CH 55'777'865 (8) Fungibel mit: CH 12'718'102 (9) Eigentranche: 0 Coupon: 0,0% Laufzeit: bis 24.07.2039 Betrag: 260,09 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 82,25% Rendite: 1,186% Total Gebote: 482,09 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 28.12.2022 ISIN prov CH 55'777'866 (6) Fungibel mit: CH 44'008'140 (1) Eigentranche: 0 Coupon: 0,50% Laufzeit: bis 24.05.2055 Betrag: 219,83 Mio Fr. Ausgabepreis: 84,00% Rendite: 1,089% Total Gebote: 282,83 Mio Fr. Liberierung: 28.12.2022 ISIN prov CH 55'777'867 (4) Fungibel mit: CH 34'495'847 (2) Eigentranche: 0
cf/pre
(AWP)