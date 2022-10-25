25.10. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q3 Logitech: Ergebnis Q2 2022/23 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) Novartis: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) UBS: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00) Idorsia: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Ems-Chemie: Umsatz 9 Mte 26.10. Crealogix: GV Sulzer: Auftragseingang 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) CS-CFA Index Oktober 27.10. Credit Suisse: Ergebnis Q3/Strategieupdate (Conf Call 10.30/14.30 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Bucher: Umsatz Q3 Clariant: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Datacolor: Eckdaten 2021/22 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis Q3 Landis+Gyr: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis Q3 28.10. Holcim: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 08.30/14.00 Uhr) Komax: Investorentag Glarner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Glencore: Production Report Q3 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q3 Meyer Burger: aoGV (Kapitalerhöhung) SIG Group: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00) KOF Konjunkturbarometer Oktober Schweizer KMU-Tag 2022 31.10. SNB: Ergebnis 9 Mte BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze September Swico: Swiss Software Industry Survey 2022 01.11. Burckhardt: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Investorentag (13.00-15.45 Uhr) Implenia: Capital Markets Day EPH: aoGV zu Verkauf Russland-Portfolio (11.00 Uhr) Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Oktober) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Oktober 2022 02.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Straumann: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Aluflexpack: Umsatz Q3 Barry Callebaut: Ergebnis 2021/22, BMK 2021/22 Dufry: Trading Update Q3 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr) CFT: Umsatz Q3 Sunrise: Ergebnis Q3 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q4 03.11. Adecco: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Geberit: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) PEH: Ergebnis H1 Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Oktober 2022 04.11. BFS: Logiernächte September KOF Konjunkturumfragen Oktober 07.11. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2022 SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2022 08.11. PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte (Conf. Call 08.00 Uhr) Capital Markets Day (ab 9.50 Uhr) Valiant: Ergebnis 9M Lem: Ergebnis H1, Capital Markets Day (10.30 - 17.45 Uhr) Talenthouse: Q3 Update EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung Retail Forum Switzerland (09.00 - 17.00 Uhr) 09.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Bobst: Investorentag Züblin: Ergebnis H1 IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für CH-Immobilienmarkt MK Handel Schweiz: Aussenhandel im Ausnahmezustand (online) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Finance Forum St. Gallen (13.30 bis 17.15 Uhr) 10.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9Mte Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2022 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3 Formulafirst: aoGV (Liquidierung etc.) Vontobel: 9-Mte-Update und Investorentag IAZI: Schweizer Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2022 Immobilien-Fachtagung "Best of Research 2022" (ab 13.15 Uhr) SFI Annual Meeting (ab 13.30 Uhr; u.a. mit Andréa Maechler, Ralph Hamers) 11.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) Konferenz "SNB and its Watchers" - Rede Thomas Jordan 14.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 Accelleron: Trading Update Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2022 15.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q3 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 16.11. Zurich Insurance: Investor Day Comet: Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.15 Uhr) Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3 17.11. Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2021/22 Baloise: Update Q3 LM Group: Ergebnis Q3 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2022 SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr, mit Referaten) 18.11. SGS: Investor Days (bis 19.11) Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q3, ElCom-Forum 2022 (ab 13.00 Uhr) Verband CH-Vermögensverwalter VSV: Jahreskongress 21.11. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 10 Monate Cicor: Capital Markets Day (ab 16.00 Uhr)

