07.11. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2022 SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2022 08.11. PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte, Capital Markets Day Valiant: Ergebnis 9Mte Lem: Ergebnis H1, Capital Markets Day Talenthouse: Q3 Update EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung SNB: Rede Thomas Jordan anlässlich SNB-FRB-BIS-Konferenz MK UBS: Lohnumfrage 2023 (Outlook Schweiz) Retail Forum Switzerland (09.00 - 17.00 Uhr) 09.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3 Bobst: Investorentag (11.00 - 14.00 Uhr) Züblin: Ergebnis H1 IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für CH-Immobilienmarkt MK Handel Schweiz: Aussenhandel im Ausnahmezustand (online) EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Finance Forum St. Gallen (13.30 bis 17.15 Uhr) 10.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9 Mte (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr) Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2022 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3 Formulafirst: aoGV (Liquidierung etc.) Vontobel: Update 9 Mte/Investorentag (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) IAZI: Schweizer Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2022 SFI Annual Meeting (ab 13.30 Uhr; u.a. mit Andréa Maechler, Ralph Hamers) 11.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.00/09.30 Uhr) Addex: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr) Scienceindustries: Jahres-MK SNB: Rede Thomas Jordan anlässlich Konferenz "SNB and its Watchers" 14.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 Accelleron: Trading Update Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2022 15.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q3 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 16.11. Alcon: Conf. Call Ergebnis Q3 Zurich Insurance: Investor Day (ab 10.30 Uhr) Comet: Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.15 Uhr) On Holding AG: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3 17.11. Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2021/22 Baloise: Update Q3 LM Group: Ergebnis Q3 Zwahlen et Mayr: aoGV zu VR-Wahlen (17.30 Uh) BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2022 SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr, mit Referaten) Swiss Re: Chief Economist Media Briefing 2022 18.11. SGS: Investor Days (bis 19.11) Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q3 ElCom-Forum 2022 (ab 13.00 Uhr) Verband CH-Vermögensverwalter VSV: Jahreskongress 21.11. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 10 Monate Cicor: Capital Markets Day (ab 16.00 Uhr) 22.11. U-blox: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr) 23.11. Credit Suisse: aoGV zu Kapitalerhöhung (online 10.30 Uhr) SoftwareONE: Update Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 24.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1 Orell Füssli: Investorentag (09.00 - 13.30 Uhr) BFS: Parahotellerie Q3 25.11. BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q3 28.11. Epic: Kennzahlen 9 Mte 29.11. Aryzta: Trading Update Q1 Dottikon ES: Ergebnis H1 Seco: BIP Q3 2022 Rede SNB-Vize Martin Schlegel 30.11. Novartis: ESG Investor Day Aryzta: GV Youngtimers: Ergebnis H1 KOF Konjunkturbarometer November CS-CFA Index November 01.12. Phoenix Mecano: Kapitalmarkttag BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Oktober BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise November 2022 MK CS: Büroflächenmarkt Schweiz 2023 Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) November 2022

