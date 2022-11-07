07.11. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Oktober 2022
       SNB: Devisenreserven Oktober 2022

08.11. PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis 9 Mte, Capital Markets Day
       Valiant: Ergebnis 9Mte
       Lem: Ergebnis H1, Capital Markets Day
       Talenthouse: Q3 Update
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ankündigung
       SNB: Rede Thomas Jordan anlässlich SNB-FRB-BIS-Konferenz
       MK UBS: Lohnumfrage 2023 (Outlook Schweiz)
       Retail Forum Switzerland (09.00 - 17.00 Uhr)

09.11. Swiss Life: Zwischenmitteilung Q3
       Bobst: Investorentag (11.00 - 14.00 Uhr)
       Züblin: Ergebnis H1
       IAZI: Trends, Fakten und Prognosen für CH-Immobilienmarkt
       MK Handel Schweiz: Aussenhandel im Ausnahmezustand (online)
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis
       Finance Forum St. Gallen (13.30 bis 17.15 Uhr)

10.11. Zurich Insurance: Update 9 Mte (Conf. Call 08.30/13.00 Uhr)
       Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Oktober 2022
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q3
       Formulafirst: aoGV (Liquidierung etc.)
       Vontobel: Update 9 Mte/Investorentag (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       IAZI: Schweizer Finanz- und Immobilien-Kongress 2022
       SFI Annual Meeting (ab 13.30 Uhr; u.a. mit Andréa Maechler, Ralph Hamers)

11.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 08.00/09.30 Uhr)
       Addex: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 16.00 Uhr)
       Scienceindustries: Jahres-MK
       SNB: Rede Thomas Jordan anlässlich Konferenz "SNB and its Watchers"
       
14.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1
       Accelleron: Trading Update Q3
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2022

15.11. Alcon: Ergebnis Q3
       BFS: Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q3
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober

16.11. Alcon: Conf. Call Ergebnis Q3
       Zurich Insurance: Investor Day (ab 10.30 Uhr)
       Comet: Capital Markets Day (09.30 - 12.15 Uhr)
       On Holding AG: Ergebnis Q3 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis Q3

17.11. Datacolor: Dividende/Geschäftsbericht 2021/22
       Baloise: Update Q3
       LM Group: Ergebnis Q3
       Zwahlen et Mayr: aoGV zu VR-Wahlen (17.30 Uh)
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2022
       SNB: Geldmarkt-Apero (ab 18.30 Uhr, mit Referaten)
       Swiss Re: Chief Economist Media Briefing 2022

18.11. SGS: Investor Days (bis 19.11)
       Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q3
       ElCom-Forum 2022 (ab 13.00 Uhr)
       Verband CH-Vermögensverwalter VSV: Jahreskongress

21.11. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 10 Monate
       Cicor: Capital Markets Day (ab 16.00 Uhr)

22.11. U-blox: Capital Markets Day (ab 14.00 Uhr)

23.11. Credit Suisse: aoGV zu Kapitalerhöhung (online 10.30 Uhr)
       SoftwareONE: Update Q3 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)

24.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1
       Orell Füssli: Investorentag (09.00 - 13.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Parahotellerie Q3

25.11. BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer Q3

28.11. Epic: Kennzahlen 9 Mte

29.11. Aryzta: Trading Update Q1
       Dottikon ES: Ergebnis H1
       Seco: BIP Q3 2022
       Rede SNB-Vize Martin Schlegel

30.11. Novartis: ESG Investor Day
       Aryzta: GV
       Youngtimers: Ergebnis H1
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer November
       CS-CFA Index November

01.12. Phoenix Mecano: Kapitalmarkttag
       BWO: Publikation Hypo-Referenzzinssatz
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Oktober
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise November 2022
       MK CS: Büroflächenmarkt Schweiz 2023
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) November 2022

