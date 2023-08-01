02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) DSM-Firmenich: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Dienstleistungsumsätze Mai 2023 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Q3) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 03.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) CFT: Umsatz H1 GAM: Ergebnis H1 Lastminute: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Swiss: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2023 04.08. Sika: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr) Swiss Re: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr) Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr) Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1 2023 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3 07.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2023 BFS Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q2 KOF Konjunkturumfragen August SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2023 08.08. Ascom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BCGE: Ergebnis H1 Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) 09.08. BEKB: Ergebnis H1 Kuros: Ergebnis H1 Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 (Video Conf. 10.30 Uhr) 10.08. Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00/13.00 Uhr) Basler KB: Ergebnis H1 Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 11.08. S&P Ratingergebnis Schweiz 12.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr, Domat/Ems) 14.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2023 15.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.8., 14.00 Uhr) Straumann: Ergebnis Q2 Basilea: Ergebnis H1 Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr) Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1 Medartis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr) Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 Clientis: Ergebnis H1 Elma: Ergebnis H1 Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2023 16.08. Alcon: Conf. Call zu Q2 Feintool: Ergebnis H1 Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Implenia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) SGKB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 09.00 Uhr, St. Gallen) Novavest: Ergebnis H1 VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juli 17.08. Geberit: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1 BCV: Ergebnis H1 DocMorris: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1 Orascom DH: Ergebnis H1 Schlatter: Ergebnis H1 Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Weinfelden) VP Bank: Ergebnis H1 Komax: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1 Schweiter: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Zürich) Siegfried: Ergebnis H1 18.08. Emmi: Ergebnis H1 Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1 Nebag: Ergebnis H1 PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q2 U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) EEII: Ergebnis H1 GAM: aoGV (Anträge von Newgame u.a.) BFS: Industrieproduktion Q2 21.08. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Epic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) 22.08. Intershop: Ergebnis H1 Klingelnberg: GV Skan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 9 Uhr) BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juli 2023 23.08. Autoneum: Ergebnis H1 Orior: Ergebnis H1 Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 11.00 Uhr) 24.08. Evolva: aoGV (Erhöhung bed. Kapital, 11.00 Uhr) Kudelski: Ergebnis H1 Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1 SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1 SPS: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.00 Uhr) Valartis: Ergebnis H1 Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1 LLB: Ergebnis H1 Schweiz Tourismus: Halbjahres-MK 25.08. Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1 Cham Group: Ergebnis H1 Vetropack: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer im Q2 BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2 28.08. Hiag: Ergebnis H1 29.08. Flughafen Zürich: Ergebnis H1 Investis: Ergebnis H1 MCH: Ergebnis H1 Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis H1 Von Roll: Ergebnis H1 Luzerner KB: Ergebnis Q2 TX Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Vaudoise: Ergebnis H1 Axa PK-Studie: Sicherheit der Altervorsorge (MK 09.00 Uhr) FuW-Konferenz: Mergers & Acquisitions 2023 Geneva Watch Days (bis 2.9.)
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
cg