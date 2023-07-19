19.07. Keine Termine 20.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr/Webcast 10.00 Uhr) Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr) Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr) Bossard: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) CPH: Ergebnis H1 Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Medmix: Ergebnis H1 Mikron: Ergebnis H1 Rieter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BLKB: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/Q2 2023 21.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Schindler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2 HBM: Ergebnis Q1 V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.15 Uhr, Zug) Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) Glencore: Produktionsbericht H1 24.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr) SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Belimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.30 Uhr/Conf Call 13.30) 25.07. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr) Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2 Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1 SIG Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr) Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Cicor: Ergebnis H1 Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr) Sunrise: Ergebnis H1 26.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Tornos: Ergebnis H1 Also: Ergebnis H1 EFG International: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr) CS-CFA Index Dezember 27.07. Holcim: Ergebnis H1 Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) VAT: Ergebnis H1 Bachem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr) Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr) Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr) Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1 Starrag: Ergebnis H1 Valiant: Ergebnis H1 Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 8.30 Uhr) Calida: Ergebnis H1 Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Zürich) Lem: Ergebnis Q1 Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) 28.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr) APG SGA: Ergebnis H1 Clariant: Ergebnis H1 Comet: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) Forbo: Ergebnis H1 (MK 09.00 Uhr) Medacta: Umsatz H1 Zehnder: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli 31.07. Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1 SNB: Ergebnis H1 Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1 01.08. Nationalfeiertag - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst 02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Dienstleistungsumsätze Mai 2023 Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Q3) Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli 03.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Swisscom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr) Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 CFT: Umsatz H1 GAM: Ergebnis H1 Lastminute: Ergebnis H1 Swiss: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2023 04.08. Sika: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr) Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr) Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr) BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1 2023 KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3 07.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2023 BFS Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q2 KOF Konjunkturumfragen August SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2023 08.08. Ascom: Ergebnis H1 BCGE: Ergebnis H1 Galenica: Ergebnis H1 Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr) 09.08. BEKB: Ergebnis H1 Kuros: Ergebnis H1 Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 10.08. Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis Q2 Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1 Bell: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr) 11.08. S&P Ratingergebnis Schweiz 12.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr, Domat/Ems) 14.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2023 15.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.8., 14.00 Uhr) Straumann: Ergebnis Q2 Basilea: Ergebnis H1 Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1 Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1 IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1 Medartis: Ergebnis Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1 Tecan: Ergebnis H1 Clientis: Ergebnis H1 Elma: Ergebnis H1 Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1 Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2023
Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.
