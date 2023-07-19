19.07. Keine Termine

20.07. ABB: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr/Webcast 10.00 Uhr)
       Givaudan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 15.00 Uhr)
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 18.15 Uhr)
       Bossard: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Cembra: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       CPH: Ergebnis H1
       Georg Fischer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Leonteq: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Medmix: Ergebnis H1
       Mikron: Ergebnis H1
       Rieter: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BLKB: Ergebnis H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juni/Q2 2023
       
21.07. Lonza: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Schindler: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q2
       HBM: Ergebnis Q1
       V-Zug: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.15 Uhr, Zug)
       Bystronic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Glencore: Produktionsbericht H1
       
24.07. Julius Bär: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.30 Uhr)
       SGS: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Belimo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Dätwyler: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.30 Uhr/Conf Call 13.30)
       
25.07. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Carlo Gavazzi: GV (10.30 Uhr)
       Idorsia: Ergebnis Q2
       Lindt&Sprüngli: Ergebnis H1
       SIG Group: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.00 Uhr)
       Sulzer: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Cicor: Ergebnis H1
       Logitech: Ergebnis Q1 (Webcast 14.30 Uhr)
       Sunrise: Ergebnis H1
       
26.07. Bobst: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Cosmo: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Tornos: Ergebnis H1
       Also: Ergebnis H1
       EFG International: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 9.30 Uhr)
       CS-CFA Index Dezember
       
27.07. Holcim: Ergebnis H1
       Nestlé: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Roche: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       VAT: Ergebnis H1
       Bachem: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.00 Uhr)
       Bucher: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       Kardex: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       Meier Tobler: Ergebnis H1
       Starrag: Ergebnis H1
       Valiant: Ergebnis H1
       Bellevue: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 8.30 Uhr)
       Calida: Ergebnis H1
       Graubündner KB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Zürich)
       Lem: Ergebnis Q1
       Vontobel: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       
28.07. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       APG SGA: Ergebnis H1
       Clariant: Ergebnis H1
       Comet: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Forbo: Ergebnis H1 (MK 09.00 Uhr)
       Medacta: Umsatz H1
       Zehnder: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Detailhandelsumsätze Juni
       KOF Konjunkturbarometer Juli
       
31.07. Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis H1
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       
01.08. Nationalfeiertag - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Dienstleistungsumsätze Mai 2023
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Q3)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli
       
03.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Lastminute: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2023
       
04.08. Sika: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr)
       Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1 2023
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3
       
07.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2023
       BFS Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q2
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen August
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2023
       
08.08. Ascom: Ergebnis H1
       BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       
09.08. BEKB: Ergebnis H1
       Kuros: Ergebnis H1
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1
       
10.08. Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis Q2
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
11.08. S&P Ratingergebnis Schweiz

12.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr, Domat/Ems)

14.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2023

15.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.8., 14.00 Uhr)
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q2
       Basilea: Ergebnis H1
       Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1
       Medartis: Ergebnis
       Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1
       Clientis: Ergebnis H1
       Elma: Ergebnis H1
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2023

Für Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit kann keine Gewähr übernommen werden.

tp