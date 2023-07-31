31.07. Energiedienst: Ergebnis H1
       SNB: Ergebnis H1
       Orell Füssli: Ergebnis H1
       
01.08. Nationalfeiertag - Eingeschränkter AWP-Dienst

02.08. Interroll: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Dienstleistungsumsätze Mai 2023
       Seco: Konsumentenstimmungsindex (Umfrage Q3)
       Einkaufsmanager-Index (PMI) Juli
       
03.08. Adecco: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Swisscom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Oerlikon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       CFT: Umsatz H1
       GAM: Ergebnis H1
       Lastminute: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.30 Uhr)
       Swiss: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BFS: Landesindex der Konsumentenpreise Juli 2023
       
04.08. Sika: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 15.00 Uhr)
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.30/14.00 Uhr)
       Coltene: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       Mobimo: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr)
       Dufry: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 14.30 Uhr)
       BFS: Logiernächte Juni/H1 2023
       KOF Beschäftigungsindikator Q3
       
07.08. Seco: Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 2023
       BFS Wohnimmobilienpreisindex Q2
       KOF Konjunkturumfragen August
       SNB: Devisenreserven Juli 2023
       
08.08. Ascom: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       BCGE: Ergebnis H1
       Galenica: Ergebnis H1
       Glencore: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 09.00 Uhr)
       
09.08. BEKB: Ergebnis H1
       Kuros: Ergebnis H1
       Swissquote: Ergebnis H1 (Video Conf. 10.30 Uhr)
       
10.08. Zurich Insurance: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00/13.00 Uhr)
       Basler KB: Ergebnis H1
       Metall Zug: Ergebnis H1
       Bell: Ergebnis H1
       Swiss Steel: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       
11.08. S&P Ratingergebnis Schweiz

12.08. Ems-Chemie: GV (10.30 Uhr, Domat/Ems)

14.08. Flughafen Zürich: Verkehrszahlen Juli 2023

15.08. Alcon: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 16.8., 14.00 Uhr)
       Straumann: Ergebnis Q2
       Basilea: Ergebnis H1
       Huber+Suhner: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 10.00 Uhr)
       Ina Invest: Ergebnis H1
       IVF Hartmann: Ergebnis H1
       Medartis: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 13.00 Uhr)
       Polypeptide: Ergebnis H1
       Tecan: Ergebnis H1
       Clientis: Ergebnis H1
       Elma: Ergebnis H1
       Glarner KB: Ergebnis H1
       Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q2
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Juli 2023

16.08. Alcon: Conf. Call zu Q2
       Feintool: Ergebnis H1
       Gurit: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Implenia: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.30 Uhr)
       SGKB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 09.00 Uhr, St. Gallen)
       Novavest: Ergebnis H1
       VZ Holding: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Juli

17.08. Geberit: Ergebnis Q2 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)
       Asmallworld: Ergebnis H1
       BCV: Ergebnis H1
       DocMorris: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 11.00 Uhr)
       Meyer Burger: Ergebnis H1
       Orascom DH: Ergebnis H1
       Schlatter: Ergebnis H1
       Thurgauer KB: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Weinfelden)
       VP Bank: Ergebnis H1
       Komax: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis H1
       Schweiter: Ergebnis H1 (MK 11.00 Uhr, Zürich)
       Siegfried: Ergebnis H1

18.08. Emmi: Ergebnis H1
       Mobilezone: Ergebnis H1
       Nebag: Ergebnis H1
       PSP Swiss Property: Ergebnis Q2
       U-blox: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 14.00 Uhr)
       EEII: Ergebnis H1
       GAM: aoGV (Anträge von Newgame u.a.)
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q2

21.08. Aluflexpack: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Epic: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 09.00 Uhr)

22.08. Intershop: Ergebnis H1
       Klingelnberg: GV
       Skan: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Arbonia: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 9 Uhr)
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Juli 2023

23.08. Autoneum: Ergebnis H1
       Orior: Ergebnis H1
       Raiffeisen: Ergebnis H1 
       Sensirion: Ergebnis H1 (Conf. Call 10.00 Uhr)
       Peach Property: Ergebnis H1 (Webcast 11.00 Uhr)

24.08. Evolva: aoGV (Erhöhung bed. Kapital, 11.00 Uhr)
       Kudelski: Ergebnis H1
       Molecular Partners: Ergebnis H1
       SoftwareONE: Ergebnis H1
       SPS: Ergebnis H1 (MK 10.00 Uhr)
       Valartis: Ergebnis H1
       Hochdorf: Ergebnis H1
       LLB: Ergebnis H1
       Schweiz Tourismus: Halbjahres-MK

25.08. Zug Estates: Ergebnis H1
       Cham Group: Ergebnis H1
       Vetropack: Ergebnis H1
       BFS: Beschäftigungsbarometer im Q2, BFS: Parahotellerie im Q2

