13.11. SoftwareONE: Update Q3 
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 
       Alcon: Conf. Call: Ergebnis Q3
       EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - 
       digitalswitzerland: Studie zu Cybersicherheit im Internet 
       60. SMG Forum

14.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis 9 Mte 
       Montana Aerospace: Update Q3
       Swiss Life: Trading Update Q3 
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 
       BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q3
       Inficon: Technology Day

15.11. BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2024
       Seco: Schnellschätzung BIP Q3 
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 2024
       Sunrise: 1. Handelstag an der SIX 

16.11. keine Termine

17.11. keine Termine

18.11. BFS: Industrie- und Bauproduktion Q3 2024
       DKSH: Capital Markets Day 

19.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2024
       KOF: Prognose Gesundheitsausgaben 
       IAZI: MK im Vorfeld des Immo-Kongresses vom 20.11. 
       Nestlé: Capital Markets Day 
       Swiss Re: Global Economic and Insurance Market Outlook 2025/26 (11.00 
      GMT)

20.11. Baloise: Q3-Statement
       EFG International: Business Update 10 Mte
       IAZI: 17. Finanz- und Immobilienkongress
       Dormakaba: Kapitalmarkttag 
       Novartis: Meet Management 2024 
       SGS: Capital Markets Day

