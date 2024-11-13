13.11. SoftwareONE: Update Q3 Ypsomed: Ergebnis H1 Alcon: Conf. Call: Ergebnis Q3 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - digitalswitzerland: Studie zu Cybersicherheit im Internet 60. SMG Forum 14.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis 9 Mte Montana Aerospace: Update Q3 Swiss Life: Trading Update Q3 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q3 Inficon: Technology Day 15.11. BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2024 Seco: Schnellschätzung BIP Q3 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 2024 Sunrise: 1. Handelstag an der SIX 16.11. keine Termine 17.11. keine Termine 18.11. BFS: Industrie- und Bauproduktion Q3 2024 DKSH: Capital Markets Day 19.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2024 KOF: Prognose Gesundheitsausgaben IAZI: MK im Vorfeld des Immo-Kongresses vom 20.11. Nestlé: Capital Markets Day Swiss Re: Global Economic and Insurance Market Outlook 2025/26 (11.00 GMT) 20.11. Baloise: Q3-Statement EFG International: Business Update 10 Mte IAZI: 17. Finanz- und Immobilienkongress Dormakaba: Kapitalmarkttag Novartis: Meet Management 2024 SGS: Capital Markets Day

