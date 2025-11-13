13.11. Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3 SoftwareONE: Update Q3 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2025 BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q3 Comet: Capital Markets Day LUKB: Strategie 2026-2030 SNB: Apéritif «Marché monétaire» 2025 14.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 Sonova: Ergebnis H1 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 Relief: aoGV im Zshg. mit Fusion NeuroX 15.11. keine Termine 16.11. keine Termine 17.11. BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q3 Seco: BIP Q3 2025 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 2025 Schweiz Tourismus: Zukunft Wintertourismus 18.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 BFS: Geschätzte Wertschöpfung des Rohstoffhandels IAZI: Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 2025 ABB: Capital Markets Day Ethos: Nachhaltigkeits-Berichterstattung KOF: Gesundheitsausgabenprognose Zurich: Investor Update 2025 19.11. Dätwyler: Kapitalmarkttag Novartis: Meet Management 2025 Pierer Mobility: aoGV Swiss Re: Global economic and insurance market outlook 2026/27 (MK 11.00 Uhr) 20.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2025 SIX Bond Event 2025 SHL: aoGV zu Erhöhung genemigtes Kapital
