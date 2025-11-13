13.11. Montana Aerospace: Ergebnis Q3
       SoftwareONE: Update Q3 
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex Oktober 2025
       BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q3
       Comet: Capital Markets Day 
       LUKB: Strategie 2026-2030 
       SNB: Apéritif «Marché monétaire» 2025 

14.11. Richemont: Ergebnis H1 
       Sonova: Ergebnis H1 
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q3 
       Relief: aoGV im Zshg. mit Fusion NeuroX 

15.11. keine Termine

16.11. keine Termine

17.11. BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q3
       Seco: BIP Q3 2025 
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte Oktober 2025
       Schweiz Tourismus: Zukunft Wintertourismus 

18.11. AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q3 
       BFS: Geschätzte Wertschöpfung des Rohstoffhandels
       IAZI: Immobilienmarkt Schweiz 2025 
       ABB: Capital Markets Day
       Ethos: Nachhaltigkeits-Berichterstattung 
       KOF: Gesundheitsausgabenprognose 
       Zurich: Investor Update 2025 

19.11. Dätwyler: Kapitalmarkttag 
       Novartis: Meet Management 2025
       Pierer Mobility: aoGV 
       Swiss Re: Global economic and insurance market outlook 2026/27 (MK 11.00 
      Uhr)

20.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2025
       SIX Bond Event 2025 
       SHL: aoGV zu Erhöhung genemigtes Kapital

