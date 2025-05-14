14.05. PEH: Ergebnis 2024 Alcon: Conf. Call Q1 EFV/SNB: Eidgenössische Anleihe - Ergebnis Santhera: Investor Day Avolta: GV GAM: GV Holcim: GV R&S: GV Romande Energie: GV Swiss Life: GV Valiant: GV Villars: GV 15.05. Avolta: Trading Update Q1 HBM: Ergebnis 2024 Lastminute: Trading-Update Q1 Züblin: Ergebnis 2024/25 BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2025 Seco: BIP Q1 2025 BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte April 2025 Swiss Media Forum Skan: Kapitalmarkttag SPS: Capital Markets Day Adval Tech: GV 16.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2024/25 Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q1 Hilti: Umsatz 4 Monate BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q1 BFS: Industrieproduktion Q1 Nebag: GV SoftwareONE: GV 17.05. keine Termine 18.05. keine Termine 19.05. Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1 Alpine Select: GV 20.05. Swiss Life: Trading Update Q1 VAT: Mitteilung zu Capital Markets Day MK KPMG: Swiss Tax Report VAT: Capital Markets Day Minoteries: GV Montana Aerospace: GV Santhera: GV 21.05. EFG International: Trading Update 4 Monate SoftwareONE: Update Q1 Ypsomed: Ergebnis 2024/25 Bankenombudsman: Jahres-MK Swiss Social Economy Forum 2025 Aevis: GV (14.00 Uhr Aluflexpack: GV Orior: GV Partners Group: GV Swatch: GV Warteck Invest: GV
