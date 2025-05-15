15.05. Avolta: Trading Update Q1 
       HBM: Ergebnis 2024
       Lastminute: Trading-Update Q1 
       Züblin: Ergebnis 2024/25 
       BFS: Produzenten- und Importpreisindex April 2025
       Seco: BIP Q1 2025 
       BFS: Erste Schätzung Logiernächte April 2025
       Swiss Media Forum 
       Skan: Kapitalmarkttag 
       SPS: Capital Markets Day 
       Adval Tech: GV 

16.05. Richemont: Ergebnis 2024/25 
       Swiss Re: Ergebnis Q1 
       Hilti: Umsatz 4 Monate
       BFS: Arbeitskräfteerhebung Q1
       BFS: Industrieproduktion Q1
       Nebag: GV 
       SoftwareONE: GV 

17.05. keine Termine

18.05. keine Termine

19.05. Sunrise: Ergebnis Q1 
       Alpine Select: GV 

20.05. Swiss Life: Trading Update Q1 
       VAT: Mitteilung zu Capital Markets Day
       MK KPMG: Swiss Tax Report 
       VAT: Capital Markets Day 
       Minoteries: GV 
       Montana Aerospace: GV 
       Santhera: GV 

21.05. EFG International: Trading Update 4 Monate
       SoftwareONE: Update Q1 
       Ypsomed: Ergebnis 2024/25 
       Bankenombudsman: Jahres-MK 
       Swiss Social Economy Forum 2025
       Aevis: GV (14.00 Uhr
       Aluflexpack: GV 
       Orior: GV 
       Partners Group: GV 
       Swatch: GV 
       Warteck Invest: GV 

22.05. Galenica: Umsatz 4 Monate
       Julius Bär: Interim Statement 4 Monate
       BFS: Zweite Schätzung Logiernächte April 2025
       Bell: Capital Market Day 2025
       CFT: GV 
       On Holding AG: GV 
       Phoenix Mecano: GV 
       TKB: GV

