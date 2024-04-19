19.04. Comet: Update Q1
       SNB: Repo-Tagung 
       Allreal: GV 
       Arbonia: GV 
       Comet: GV 
       Kudelski: GV 
       LLB: GV 
       Pierer Mobility: GV 
       TX Group: GV 

20.04. Graubündner KB: GV 
       StarragTornos: GV 

21.04. keine Termine

22.04. Aryzta: Umsatz Q1
       Swiss Biotech Day 2024 
       BKW: GV 
       Flughafen Zürich: GV 

23.04. Kühne+Nagel: Ergebnis Q1 
       Novartis: Ergebnis Q1 
       Phoenix Mecano: Ergebnis Q1 
       Romande Energie: Ergebnis 2023
       Xlife: Ergebnis 2023
       Temenos: Ergebnis Q1
       BCGE: GV 
       Energiedienst: GV 
       Feintool: GV 
       IVF Hartmann: GV 
       Mikron: GV 
       SIG Group: GV 
       V-Zug: GV 

24.04. U-blox: Update Q1
       Kuros: Update Q1
       Roche: Umsatz Q1 
       UBS-CFA Index
       Swisscom: Lancierung Versicherungsangebote 
       Messe FINANZ'24 
       Aryzta: GV 
       Bachem: GV 
       Basilea: GV 
       Cembra: GV 
       Medmix: GV 
       SFS: GV 
       UBS: GV 
       Varia US: GV 
       Zwahlen et Mayr: GV 

25.04. Bucher: Umsatz Q1
       Ems-Chemie: Umsatz Q1
       Holcim: Trading Update Q1 
       Inficon: Ergebnis Q1 
       Nestlé: Umsatz Q1 
       Santhera: Ergebnis 2023
       Vontobel: Update Q1
       SNB: Ergebnis Q1
       BFS: Lohnentwicklung im 2023 
       EEII: Ergebnis 2023
       APG SGA: GV 
       BCV: GV 
       Epic: GV 
       Kardex: GV 
       Vetropack: GV 

26.04. SGS: Umsatz Q1
       BB Biotech: Ergebnis Q1
       AMS Osram: Ergebnis Q1 
       SNB: GV mit Referaten Barbara Janom Steiner, Thomas Jordan
       Asmallworld: GV 
       Baloise: GV 
       Edisun Power: GV 
       Glarner KB: GV 
       Metall Zug: GV 
       Relief: aoGV 
       VP Bank: GV 
       Walliser KB: GV

