20.03. Cosmo: Ergebnis 2023 
       FINMA: Jahres-MK
       Bellevue: GV 
       CPH: GV 
       Novavest: GV 

21.03. Warteck Invest: Ergebnis 2023
       DocMorris: Ergebnis 2023 
       Hochdorf: Ergebnis 2023 
       Peach Property: Ergebnis 2023 
       R&S: Vorabzahlen 2023
       Swatch: BMK 2023
       SNB: Geldpolitische Lagebeurteilung 
       FuW-Forum: Blockchain in Financial Services 2024
       ABB: GV 
       Also: GV 
       BB Biotech: GV 
       Givaudan: GV 
       Oerlikon: GV 

22.03. CFT: Ergebnis 2023 
       SNB: Zahlungsbilanz Q4
       Galderma Pharma SA: IPO - 1. Handelstag 
       IAZI: Immobilienmarkt - Trends, Fakten und Prognosen 
       EFG International: GV 

23.03. keine Termine

24.03. keine Termine

25.03. Epic: Ergebnis 2023 
       KOF Consensus Forecast
       Belimo: GV 

26.03. Orascom DH: Ergebnis 2023 
       Baloise: Ergebnis 2023 
       MCH: Ergebnis 2023
       Skan: Ergebnis 2023 
       Migros: BMK 2023
       Salt: Jahres-MK
       KOF Konjunkturprognose Frühjahr
       ZKB: 'Immobilienmarkt Zürich' 
       Real Estate Symposium 2024
       DKSH: GV 
       Implenia: GV 
       Mobimo: GV 
       SGS: GV 
       Sika: GV 

27.03. Accelleron: Ergebnis 2023 
       GAM: Ergebnis 2023
       Investis: Ergebnis 2023 
       Pierer Mobility: Ergebnis 2023 
       Vaudoise: Ergebnis 2023 
       Syngenta: Ergebnis 2023 
       UBS-CFA Index
       Huber+Suhner: GV 
       Intershop: GV 
       Swisscom: GV

